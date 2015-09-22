Traditions And Rituals Of Bakrid

Bakrid or Id-ul-Adha is the second main celebration of the Islamic lunar calendar. The first celebration is the Eid-al-Fitr that is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramzan. Bakrid is a celebration of the spirit of sacrifice. It also marks the end of the Hajj Pilgrimage.

The story of its origin goes back to when the devotion of prophet Ibrahim who lived in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 4000 years ago. Allah ordered him to sacrifice his only son as a test of his faith and devotion. He was about to perform the sacrifice when angels appeared there. Not wanting to see his son being slaughtered, he closed his eyes. However, in the meanwhile the angels replaced his son with a ram. So when he opened his eyes, he saw his son standing beside and that a ram was slaughtered in its place instead. It took him no time to understand that Allah was happy with his devotion. Since then, Bakrid has been observed as the celebration of sacrifice and its spirit.

Every year Bakrid is celebrated on the tenth day of the Dhul Hijja month, of Islamic calendar. The date might vary each year as per the Gregorian calendar. This year Bkarid will be observed on August 22. The festival will begin on the evening of August 21 and will continue on August 22, the whole day.

Significance Of Animal Sacrifice Or Kurbani During Bakrid

Bakrid has a set of rituals and traditions which makes the festival a mixture of piety and fun. The various traditios followed add colours to the celebrations.

New clothes for the whole family is a mandatory tradition for Bakrid. Families get their new Bakrid clothes ready well ahead of time. There are charities that ensure that no body has to go through Bakrid without the joy of new clothes.

Women adorn their hands with henna and have a fun time. Sales are often organised that make the women go on a shopping spree for their families. In some countries, the various malls and shopping centers join in the festivities and have themed decorations put up.

On the morning of Bakrid, people go to the mosques to offer their prayers. They dab on perfumes as it is especially recommended. People share warmth by wishing each other on Bakrid.

As Bakrid is a festival that commemorates the sacrifice of Ibrahim, Muslims sacrifice a four legged animal. The animal of choice can be a goat, a sheep, a cow or a camel depending on the availability and finances one has. There are set rules about the quality of the sacrificial animal, which if not met, the sacrifice is not considered acceptable.

The meat obtained from the sacrifice is ideally divided into three portions. One is kept for oneself, the second is distributed among friends and relatives and the third is given away to the poor and needy. If a family cannot afford livestock, they can contribute to charity which provides meat for those in need.