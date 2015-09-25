Story And Significance Of Bakrid

Bakrid, also called Eid al Adha or Eid ul Zuha, is one of the main festivals of the Muslim calendar. The Muslim lunar calender is also known as Hijiri calendar and the Holy day of Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of the Dhul Hijah month. The festivities ideally last for around four days.It is facinating to note that when compared to the Gregorian calender, the date on which Bakrid falls, might jump 11 days.

Bakrid is the festival that celebrates the spirit of sacrifice and the value of detachment. A lamb or a goat (Bakr- goat in Urdu) is usually the animal that is sacrificed. The word Id or Eid is obtained from the Arabic word 'iwd' which means festival and 'zuha' which is coined from 'uzhaiyya' to mean sacrifice.

Traditions And Rituals Of Bakrid

The Story Of Bakrid

It is said that Prophet Abraham or Ibrahim was childless for long. Allah blessed him with a son named Ismail, who was gentle and obedient. When he grew up to be a lad, Allah decided to test Abraham's devotion and faith. He asked Abraham to sacrifice his only son, Ismail. When Abraham told his son what the Lord had commanded, Ismail said that Allah's command must be followed and willingly offered himself to be sacrificed.

Abraham took Ismail to the altar at the mount of Mina near Mecca. As much as he tried, Abraham could not hide his paternal feelings and blindfolded himself before performing the sacrifice. When he had performed the sacrifice, he opened his blind-fold to see that Ismail was hale and hearty and in his place, lay a slaughtered lamb.

Abraham had passed the hardest form of test and had proved his devotion to Allah, hence, Allah showed mercy and spared Ismail's life. It is to commemorate the faith, devotion and detachment that Muslims all over the world celebrate Bakrid. Muslims use Bakrid as an occasion to display their sincerity and faith towards the almighty.

Yummy Recipes For Bakrid

Significance And Celebrations

In India, the sacrificial animal is usually a goat, hence, the name Bakrid (derived from Bakhr which means goat).



Bakrid also marks the anniversary of the day the Holy Quran was completed.



It is also the time when the devotees go on Hajj to Mecca. This is to trace the trials and journey undertaken by Abraham.



It is said that the Shaitan (Satan) tried to stop Abraham from making the ultimate sacrifice three times. Following this story, the pilgrims on Hajj collect seventy pebbles that is used to drive away Shaitan. This is symbolic of condemning the evil that hinders man from reaching Allah.



The day of Bakrid, the pilgrims sacrifice an animal at the grounds on Mina.



In India, the day of Bakrid begins with a bath (ghusl) and Namaaz is performed.



An animal is sacrificed, either individually, or eve collectively if they are not able to alone afford buying the animal.



The sacrificial meat is then divided into Three portions- one portion is kept for oneself, the second is given away to friends and relatives and the third one is used to feed the poor and needy.



People enjoy the occasion with their near and dear ones. The elders often gift the children with money and gifts called 'eidi'. Prayer meetings called as 'Eid Milans' are a part of the festivities.



Food makes up an important part of the celebration. 'Seviyyan' or vermicelli sweets and kheer are prepared as a special dishes on Bakrid.



Bakrid This Year

This year Bakrid will be observed on August 21 and 22. It will begin on the evening of August 21 and will continue on 22.