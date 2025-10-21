Latest Updates
Chhath Puja 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Its Deep Significance And Rituals
Chhath Puja is one of those festivals that instantly brings families together and creates a feeling of peace and devotion in the air. If you've ever seen people standing in water at sunrise offering prayers to the Sun, surrounded by music, lights and a calm atmosphere, you know how special this festival is.
It is celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, but today people across India and the world take part in it with the same enthusiasm. What makes Chhath Puja unique is its simplicity filled with pure devotion, nature, and prayers for well-being and prosperity.
In 2025, Chhath Puja will be observed over four days from 25 October to 28 October. Each day has its own importance and set of rituals followed with great dedication.
Chhath Puja 2025 Dates
- 25 October 2025 (Saturday) - Nahay Khay
- 26 October 2025 (Sunday) - Kharna
- 27 October 2025 (Monday) - Sandhya Arghya (Evening offering to the setting Sun)
- 28 October 2025 (Tuesday) - Usha Arghya (Morning offering to the rising Sun and conclusion of the fast)
What Is Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, but today it is observed by devotees all over the world. The rituals focus on purity, dedication and gratitude towards nature for sustaining life.
Day 1: Nahay Khay
On this day, devotees begin with a holy bath and prepare a pure vegetarian meal. This marks the start of the spiritual journey and sets the tone for the days of fasting ahead.
Day 2: Kharna
A strict fast is observed without water. In the evening, devotees prepare prasad such as jaggery kheer and roti. After offering it in prayer, they break their fast for the last time before beginning a 36-hour waterless fast.
Day 3: Sandhya Arghya
Devotees gather at riverbanks or ponds to offer prayers to the setting Sun. The atmosphere is filled with devotion, traditional music and the glow of clay lamps. It is one of the most significant parts of the festival.
Day 4: Usha Arghya
Before sunrise, prayers are offered to the rising Sun. This act is believed to bring blessings for health, happiness and prosperity. After the offering, the fast is broken and the festival concludes.
The Deeper Significance Of Chhath Puja
- Symbol of Gratitude - It's a thanksgiving to nature's primary source of energy.
- Power of Fasting & Discipline - The rituals cleanse not just your body but also your thoughts.
- Unity & Community - Chhath brings entire neighborhoods and families together to celebrate in harmony.
- Environmental Reminder - Worship is performed on riverbanks, emphasizing the need to protect natural resources.
Indicative Timings
- Shashthi tithi starts at around 6:04 am on 27 October 2025
- Shashthi tithi ends at around 7:59 am on 28 October 2025
- Evening arghya: around 5:40 pm on 27 October
- Morning arghya: around 6:30 am on 28 October
(Exact timings may change according to your local sunrise/sunset)
Preparation Tips
- Clean the home and surrounding area
- Use fresh ingredients for prasad
- Avoid any impure or packaged food items
- Choose a clean water body for the rituals
- Ensure all puja materials are ready in advance
Chhath Puja is a journey of devotion, patience and emotional connection with nature. As the sun sets and rises during this sacred period, devotees seek blessings for health, happiness and prosperity for their families. Chhath Puja in 2025 will once again bring communities together to celebrate purity, tradition and the eternal bond between humans and the divine forces of nature.