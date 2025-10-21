Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away Hours After Sharing Diwali Wishes: The Life And Legacy Of A Comedy Legend

Chhath Puja 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Its Deep Significance And Rituals

Chhath Puja is one of those festivals that instantly brings families together and creates a feeling of peace and devotion in the air. If you've ever seen people standing in water at sunrise offering prayers to the Sun, surrounded by music, lights and a calm atmosphere, you know how special this festival is.

Photo Credit: Freepik

It is celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, but today people across India and the world take part in it with the same enthusiasm. What makes Chhath Puja unique is its simplicity filled with pure devotion, nature, and prayers for well-being and prosperity.

In 2025, Chhath Puja will be observed over four days from 25 October to 28 October. Each day has its own importance and set of rituals followed with great dedication.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates

25 October 2025 (Saturday) - Nahay Khay

Nahay Khay 26 October 2025 (Sunday) - Kharna

Kharna 27 October 2025 (Monday) - Sandhya Arghya (Evening offering to the setting Sun)

Sandhya Arghya (Evening offering to the setting Sun) 28 October 2025 (Tuesday) - Usha Arghya (Morning offering to the rising Sun and conclusion of the fast)

What Is Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, but today it is observed by devotees all over the world. The rituals focus on purity, dedication and gratitude towards nature for sustaining life.

Day 1: Nahay Khay

On this day, devotees begin with a holy bath and prepare a pure vegetarian meal. This marks the start of the spiritual journey and sets the tone for the days of fasting ahead.

Day 2: Kharna

A strict fast is observed without water. In the evening, devotees prepare prasad such as jaggery kheer and roti. After offering it in prayer, they break their fast for the last time before beginning a 36-hour waterless fast.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

Devotees gather at riverbanks or ponds to offer prayers to the setting Sun. The atmosphere is filled with devotion, traditional music and the glow of clay lamps. It is one of the most significant parts of the festival.

Day 4: Usha Arghya

Before sunrise, prayers are offered to the rising Sun. This act is believed to bring blessings for health, happiness and prosperity. After the offering, the fast is broken and the festival concludes.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

The Deeper Significance Of Chhath Puja

Symbol of Gratitude - It's a thanksgiving to nature's primary source of energy.

It's a thanksgiving to nature's primary source of energy. Power of Fasting & Discipline - The rituals cleanse not just your body but also your thoughts.

The rituals cleanse not just your body but also your thoughts. Unity & Community - Chhath brings entire neighborhoods and families together to celebrate in harmony.

Chhath brings entire neighborhoods and families together to celebrate in harmony. Environmental Reminder - Worship is performed on riverbanks, emphasizing the need to protect natural resources.

Indicative Timings

Shashthi tithi starts at around 6:04 am on 27 October 2025

Shashthi tithi ends at around 7:59 am on 28 October 2025

Evening arghya: around 5:40 pm on 27 October

Morning arghya: around 6:30 am on 28 October

(Exact timings may change according to your local sunrise/sunset)

Preparation Tips

Clean the home and surrounding area

Use fresh ingredients for prasad

Avoid any impure or packaged food items

Choose a clean water body for the rituals

Ensure all puja materials are ready in advance

Photo Credit: Oneindia

Chhath Puja is a journey of devotion, patience and emotional connection with nature. As the sun sets and rises during this sacred period, devotees seek blessings for health, happiness and prosperity for their families. Chhath Puja in 2025 will once again bring communities together to celebrate purity, tradition and the eternal bond between humans and the divine forces of nature.