Basant Panchami 2022: Chant These Mantras and Aarti on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati puja and is celebrated on Panchami Tithi (fifth day) in the month of Magha, Shukla Paksha (waxing or the brighter phase of the Moon). As per the Gregorian Calendar, it falls in the month of either January or February. This year, it will be celebrated on 05 February.

This festival symbolises the beginning of the spring and is associated with Goddess Saraswati who is known for wisdom, speech and knowledge in Hinduism. Devotees rise early, cleanse themselves and pray and worship to the Goddess with flowers and fruits to seek Her blessings. Therefore, we have curated mantras dedicated to the Goddess Saraswati that you can chant and details of the puja vidhi for you to perform on this auspicious day.

Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Time

This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday, 5 February 2022. The Vasant Panchami Muhurat will begin from 07:07 am to 12:35 pm and the duration will be 05 Hours 28 Mins. The Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment is 12:35 pm. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 03:47 am on Feb 04, 2022, and end at Panchami Tithi will end at 03:46 am on Feb 05, 2022.

Basant Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi And Rituals

On the day of Basant Panchami, devotees wake up early in the morning and cleanse themselves by taking a holy bath.

Once they wear clean clothes, then they place an idol or an image of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden chowki or stool covered with a new yellow cloth which is decorated with a rangoli.

The image or idol must face the northeast direction and not the south.

Books, pens, pencils, musical instruments, paintbrushes, etc are kept on the altar, which symbolises art and knowledge as the Goddess is associated with wisdom and learning.

One needs to light a diya filled with oil or a candle on the right side of the image which is followed by meditation and Sankalpa (which means aligning one's thoughts with the auspicious day and a pledge that the rituals will be performed with the utmost devotion)

Worship and pray to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free Puja.

By chanting mantras and doing artis, devotees invoke Goddess Saraswati, which is also known as Aavahan.

Basant Panchami 2022: Mantras And Aarti

We have curated a list of verses, mantras that are dedicated to the Mother Goddess Saraswati. Take a look!

1. Saraswati Vandana Shloka

Ya Kundendu Tushara Hara Dhavala, Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara, Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibihi, Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saraswati Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha॥1॥

Meaning:

Salutations to Goddess Saraswati, who wears a garland of white pearls; the one dressed in white; the one who holds a Veena in her hand; the one who has the blessing mudra; and the one who is seated on a white lotus. Brahma, Vishnu and Shankara hail and worship you, O Goddess Saraswati, bless me and eliminate ignorance.

Vidya Mantra

Saraswati Namasthubhyam

Varade Kamarupini

Vidhyarambam Karishyami

Siddhir Bavathume Sadha

Meaning:

Salutations to Goddess Saraswati, the one who blesses with boons and grants wishes

As I begin my education, shower me with the knowledge and intellect I need to attain wisdom.

Saraswati Upasana Mantra

Saraswati namastubhyam varde kamarupini, always in vidyarambham karishyami siddhidharbhatu.

Meaning:

Salutations to Devi Saraswati, Who is the giver of Boons and fulfiller of Wishes. O Devi, when I begin my Studies, Please bestow on me the capacity of Right Understanding, always.

