How Lord Hanuman Played A Mischief With Narad Muni

Lord Hanuman Meets The Divine Sage As he came out, Lord Hanuman saw that it was Narad Muni who sang. Lord Hanuman rushed and touched his feet and offered his greetings, stopping the wandering sage thus. After accepting the greetings, the sage replied, "Dear Hanuman, as of now I am in a hurry, tell me the reason for stopping me thus."

Lord Hanuman Seeks A Blessing Lord Hanuman said, "Dear sage, you sing so well! Both me and my mother could not stop without inquiring where the sound came from, as we loved your voice. I wonder how powerful your blessings can be! I request you to bless me before you proceed further." Narad Muni agreed and asked what he wanted as a blessing. To this Hanuman expressed his inability to decide as he already possessed many boons from other gods. Hence, he requested the sage to decide something on his own and bless him.

Lord Hanuman Gets Music As A Blessing Narad Muni gave him the knowledge of music and a good voice as a blessing. Blessed thus, Lord Hanuman was very happy. Now when the sage wanted to leave, Lord Hanuman stopped him again. He said that since that the admiration from him and his mother was proof of Narad Muni's great knowledge of music, he also needed the approval for his voice from somebody. Hence, he asked the sage to stop, sit and listen to his voice as he sang. And the sage too displayed patience and agreed.

Lord Hanuman's Talent Goes Through A Test Both of them went to a forest. As they sat under a tree, Narad Muni kept his Veena on a big rock that lay beside the tree. Hanuman started singing, and the voice was undoubtedly so pleasing to the ears that Narad Muni just closed his eyes, lost in the beauty of the raag that Hanuman sang. Lord Hanuman, with an intent of mischief, sang the Malkauns raag which had the power to melt even the stones. So the rock on which the Veena was kept started melting. In some time, the rock had melted completely and the Veena was floating in the liquid.

The Veena Gets Embedded In The Rock Just then, Narad Muni remembered that he had to go for some work. He asked Hanuman to stop. Accepting the order, Hanuman stopped singing and the rock solidified again, with the Veena embedded in it. When Narad Muni noticed this, he asked Hanuman to sing again. Now Hanuman, playing the mischief, denied to sing and started moving around. Narad Muni went running after him and Hanuman reached the palace.