Aja Ekadashi 2025, 19th Or 20th August? Date, Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Rituals And Other Details

The holy month of Shravan is considered one of the most auspicious times in the Hindu calendar, and it brings with it several vrat and fasting days that are spiritually enriching. Among them, Aja Ekadashi holds a special place.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this Ekadashi is said to remove sins, bring peace of mind, and ensure prosperity in life. With 2025 being a leap year, many devotees are confused whether Aja Ekadashi will fall on 19th or 20th August. Let us explore the exact date, puja timings, significance, vrat katha, and rituals associated with this divine day.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year Aja Ekadashi will be observed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. On 20th Aug, Parana Time will be from 05:53 am to 08:29 am and the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 01:58 pm. Ekadashi Tithi begins at 05:22 pm on 18 August 2025 and Ekadashi Tithi ends at 03:32 pm on 19 August 2025.

Observing the fast on this day is said to bring relief from past sins and ensure spiritual elevation.

Aja Ekadashi is also known as 'Bhadrakali Ekadashi' in some regions. It is believed that by observing this fast with devotion, one is freed from the cycle of rebirth and attains moksha. Scriptures mention that this vrat is as powerful as performing Ashwamedha Yajna, which highlights its immense spiritual significance. Devotees keep a strict fast, chant Lord Vishnu's mantras, and engage in prayers to seek his blessings.

Aja Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The vrat katha associated with Aja Ekadashi tells the story of King Harishchandra, who lost his kingdom, family, and wealth due to fate. Despite his sufferings, he never abandoned truth and righteousness. However, he continued to suffer deeply until the great sage Gautama advised him to observe the Aja Ekadashi fast. By following the vrat with devotion, King Harishchandra regained his lost glory and was liberated from his miseries. This katha symbolizes how Aja Ekadashi removes hardships and blesses devotees with inner strength and freedom from karmic debts.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

The puja vidhi for Aja Ekadashi begins early in the morning with a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river or at home with Ganga Jal. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu with tulsi leaves, sandalwood paste, flowers, incense, and diyas. Special offerings like fruits, milk, and sweets are made. It is recommended to recite the 'Vishnu Sahasranama' and 'Bhagavad Gita' chapters during the day. Observing complete fasting without grains, beans, and onion-garlic foods is considered ideal, while some devotees prefer a phalahar vrat with fruits and milk.

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Fasting Rules and Parana

Fasting on Aja Ekadashi is not just about refraining from food, but also about cleansing the mind and body. Devotees should avoid anger, arguments, and negative thoughts. Chanting the name of Lord Vishnu and engaging in meditation makes the vrat more fruitful. The fast should be broken (Parana) the next day, 20th August 2025, after sunrise with satvik food, beginning with tulsi water or fruit.

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Celebrations

Aja Ekadashi is celebrated with devotion across India, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu witness large gatherings of devotees. Bhajans, kirtans, and discourses on the vrat katha are organized. In Vrindavan and Mathura, grand celebrations with special darshan and rituals mark the day, adding to the divine atmosphere.

By observing this fast with full devotion, chanting the name of Lord Vishnu, and following the puja rituals, devotees can rid themselves of sins and attain peace, prosperity, and ultimately moksha. This Ekadashi is not just about fasting but about purifying the heart and soul in devotion to Lord Vishnu.