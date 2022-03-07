Just In
Women's Day Special: 5 Indian Women Entrepreneurs Who've Recreated The Space Of Business
Every year, 8 March is observed as International Women's Day (IWD). A global day celebrating women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements, Women's Day also marks the need for accelerating gender equality.
The theme for International Women's Day 2022 will be "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow". During this International Women's Day (8 March), join UN Women and the world to call for climate action for women, by women, under the theme. Since the early 1900s, International Women's Day (IWD) has been observed - a period of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world marked by booming population growth and radical ideology.
5 Indian Women Entrepreneurs Recreating The Space Of Business
1. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
(Image source: Indiaspend)
Born on 23 March 1953 in Bangalore, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is a prominent name among Indian female entrepreneurs who are known globally. She was likely the first well-known female entrepreneur in India. When she started her business in the 1980s, there were hardly any prominent businesswomen. In 1978, she founded Biocon Limited, a biopharmaceutical company based in Bangalore.
She has also been the chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMB), Bangalore. Numerous awards and accolades have been bestowed upon her, such as the Othmer Gold Medal (2014), the Padma Bhushan (2005), and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2020).
"I hate the title of being called 'the richest woman in India', but it's the recognition that this was the value that I had created as a woman entrepreneur, and that makes me very, very proud."
2. Sairee Chahal
(Image source: Inc42)
Originally from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Chahal decided to move out of her small town when she was just a teenager. Chahal describes the SHEROES helpline as a crucial part of the company, revealing that it counselled over 9 lakh women last year. SHEROES is a women-only social platform with a chat-based helpline, resources, opportunities and conversations, and a safe, trusting, high-empathy space. As a result, SHEROES has become a safe space for women to come online in a high-trust setting. A key objective is to help women gain more from life - from careers to health to family and wellbeing.
"I never sought permission. If it felt right, I just went ahead and did it."
3. Rashi Agarwal
(Image source: The Hindu)
Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder & CBO Zypp Electric, spoke to Boldsky on the occasion of Women's Day.
She said, "India's evolving EV market can disrupt the mobility industry as we know it today. It will bring drastic changes in how we buy & fuel cars what vehicles we drive. However, what's concerning is the widening gender imbalance in the industry, even though it is still in the nascent stage. We can't decarbonise the world if we don't let women take centrestage in the EV industry.Women in India have immense potential to help the EV industry achieve its potential and break the stereotypes that have been rooted deep in Indian society."
"I believe if I can work towards building the largest tech-enabled EV as a service and be a mom, anyone can! As we make green mobility a part of our future, we should take this unique opportunity to correct course and design an inclusive future."
4. Sheela Kochouseph Chittilappilly
(Image source: Ritz magazine)
An inspiring Indian woman entrepreneur, Sheela Kochouseph Chittilappilly, hails from Kerala. In 1995, she founded V-Star Creations as an innerwear brand in Thrikkakara, Kochi. V-Star was further divided into two brands for men and women: Vanessa and Valero. Sheila has established her brand in India and the Middle East as one of the top businesswomen. In addition to employing about 200 people through her organisation, she also provides materials to rural women in Kerala for the production of women's products.
"I am and have always been a hands-on person. I can live with the minimum. The only thing I can't do is sit idle. Now I feel this trait in me led me to my achievements. Even today, I like to do most of the work myself, whether it is gardening or daily household chores."
5. Tage Rita
(Image source: 30 Stades)
One of India's most successful women entrepreneurs is Tage Rita, an Arunachal woman who makes India's first organic kiwi wine. In the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, she grew up in Ziro Valley, a small town. After taking the entrepreneurial route in 2017, she launched India's first organic kiwi wine brand - Naara-Aaba. The wine is produced in her village winery. Besides reviving the local farming community, the agricultural engineer turned entrepreneur also generates employment for farmers in the region. Tage Rita was honoured with the Women Transforming India Awards, organised by NITI Aayog and the United Nations.
"It's not simply making wine; it's me inside. I am representing my state Arunachal Pradesh."
