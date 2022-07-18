Just In
Who Is Margaret Alva, Opposition’s Candidate For Vice President Of India?
Margaret Alva is a former governor of Rajasthan and a current candidate for the Vice President elections from the joint opposition, as announced on 17 July, Sunday.
The politician, who is 80 years old, will compete in the vice presidential elections on August 6 against Jagdeep Dhankhar, the nominee of the National Democratic Alliance and the current governor of West Bengal.
Tomorrow on 19 July, which is the deadline for filing nominations for the election to be held on August 6, Alva would submit her nomination paperwork. She is a lawyer and is from Mangaluru, Karnataka. She served as governor of four states and was a member of both houses of parliament.
The unanimous decision to run Alva for the VP elections was made at a meeting of 17 opposition party leaders at the home of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar. The meeting was held for two hours. According to Pawar, with the backing of the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, a total of 19 parties could be supporting Alva as their joint candidate.
Facts About Margaret Alva
- Margaret Alva was born in Mangalore, Karnataka on 14 April, 1942.
- She persuaded a BA and an LL.B. from Mt. Carmel College and Government Law College in Bengaluru.
- At the beginning of her career, Alva worked as a lawyer.
- In 1964, she wed Niranjan Alva, with whom she had three sons and a daughter. In 2018, her husband passed away due to sickness.
- Alva's husband and father-in-law had a big impact on her decision to get into politics in 1969.
- Between 1975 and 1977, she held the position of Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, and between 1978 and 1980, she held the position of General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.
- Alva was elected by the Congress to the Rajya Sabha four times, in 1974, 1980, 1986, and 1992.
- She served as the Union minister for legislative affairs, women and child development, youth and sports and human resource development during this time as well as vice-chair of the Rajya Sabha.
- In 1999, she won a seat in the Lok Sabha by winning the Uttara Kannada district.
- She then served as Rajasthan's governor for two years, from May 2012 to August 2013. In 2014, she also served for a brief time as governor of Gujarat and Goa.
- She became the first woman governor of Uttarakhand.
- Her selection as the vice presidential candidate comes before the Karnataka elections to be held in 2023. This indicates the opposition's desire to nominate a candidate who is "representative of a diverse country," according to AICC general secretary of communication Jairam Ramesh.
