Vidya Balan Officially Launches The Cover Of Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar Women oi-Devika Tripathi

On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, a number of leading Bollywood celebrities took to their social media feeds to wish late Sridevi on her birthday. However, Vidya Balan surprised us as she announced something very interesting on her Instagram feed. The Mission Mangal actress revealed that she is honoured and delighted to officially launch the cover of the Penguin book on the iconic Sridevi on her 56th birthday titled, Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar.

Authored by script writer, Satyarth Nayak, this book will commemorate the legend's larger-than-life magic spread over five decades. The book will be about the life and times of the legendary actress, who was known for her acting prowess and versatile roles. In a male-dominated industry, Sridevi carved a niche for herself and inspired filmmakers to make more female-centric movies. The book, Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar also got an approval by Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor.

Apart from her elaborating on her work in the Hindi cinema, the book will also focus on her work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Well, not many of us have insight into her acting legacy in the South Indian film industry and so this book would be even more interesting. Additionally, the book will also talk about her comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish. "I have always been a huge admirer of Sridevi and this book gave me a perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India's beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India's first female superstar," the author of the book revealed.

The book on the veteran actress will also be a sneak peek into her personal and public life, which adds to our curiosity as Sridevi kept her life private and hardly gave interviews. The book will be published under the Ebury Press, imprint of Penguin Random House in October 2019. Stay tuned for more news on Sridevi's book.