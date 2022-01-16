ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tennis Legend Chris Evert Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer And Is Undergoing Treatment

    By

    Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday, January 14, on ESPN.com. She is an on-air announcer for ESPN. She learnt of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatment in January second week.

    "I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me," Evert said. "But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back."

    Christ Evert is the winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

    Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

    "Be your own advocate. Know your family's history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes," Evert said in the ESPN story. "Don't try to be a crusader and think this will pass."

    Chris Evert Photo Courtesy: WTA

    Comments

    More TENNIS News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close