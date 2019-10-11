International Day Of The Girl Child 2019: Best 'Save The Girl Child' Slogans And Sayings Women oi-Shivangi Karn

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year on 11 October to address the challenges faced by girls worldwide and to promote their education, human rights and equalities. The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on 19 December 2011 to declare 11 October as the International Day of the Girl Child.

Both men and women are equally important to maintain social equilibrium. However, the contribution of women is nine months more, which cannot be compared to anything else in the world. They are the procreators and the reason why human beings exist on this planet.

The crime against girls have been on the rise - be it female foeticide, rape, dowry deaths or gender discrimination. For the above reasons, it has become important to make people aware of saving the girl child and their vital role in the family, society and world.

On this regard, we have bought to you 12 powerful save the girl child slogans and sayings. Have a look!

1. GIRL means gift in real life.

2. No girl so, no mother, ultimately no life.

3. Don't be cold, girls are worth more than gold!

4. Every man needs a mother, wife, sister then why not a daughter

5. If you kill girls, who will give birth to the next generations.

6. Save girl child, save tomorrow.

7. She makes the world bright but still struggles to see light.

8. Our daughter is the knot that ties the family together.

9. Let your girl child fly but not cry!

10. A girl child is like a bud, let her bloom and be the flower of the future.

11. Save a girl child to save your existence on this planet.

12. A son is a son until he gets a wife, but a daughter is a daughter for her whole life.