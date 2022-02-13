Just In
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope, 13 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 5 hrs ago Rahul Bajaj Passes Away: Lesser Known Facts About The Eminent Indian Industrialist
- 14 hrs ago Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Look Cool And Sassy At Gehraiyaan Promotions
- 15 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Blooms In Her Floral Saree Look During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
Don't Miss
- Technology Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: Headphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, And More
- Finance 4 New Age Digital Tech Stocks That Have Plunged To Near 52-Week Lows
- Sports Gujarat Titans Team 2022 Players List: Full List of GT Players With Price in IPL 2022
- Movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi Song Video Leaked Online
- News Hijab not essential in Islam: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
- Automobiles Former Chairman Of Bajaj Auto Rahul Bajaj Passes Away: Irreplaceable Loss To The Country
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Lakshadweep
- Education CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022: Check Chhattisgarh Board Exam Datesheet Here
Sarojini Naidu 143rd Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes By 'Bharat Kokila' or 'Nightingale Of India'
Sarojini Naidu better known as the 'Nightingale of India' or 'Bharat Kokila' was a renowned Indian political activist, poet and lyricist. She was the flagbearer of civil rights and women's rights. She was an important figure in India's struggle for Independence from colonial rule.
Naidu was born on 13 February 1879 in Hyderabad. Her father Aghoranth Chattopadhyaya, was a scientist and the founder of the Nizam College in Hyderabad.
She had an inclination towards the world of literature since she was 12 years old. It is Naidu's beautiful work as a poet that earned her the sobriquet the 'Nightingale of India'. Not only she had written poems for children but also for numerous genres like patriotism, romance and tragedy.
Naidu always loved the idea of swaraj and therefore, she became an integral part of the Indian Nationalist movement. She was a great supporter of Gandhiji and was nicknamed Mahatma Gandhi's Mickey Mouse.
In 1919, Naidu went to England as one of the members of the All India Home Rule deputation as a delegate. Also, during the Salt Satyagraha movement, she participated with many women protesters at Dharasana Salt Works in Gujarat.
In 1925, she was appointed the President of the Indian National Congress. Further, she became the Governor of the United Provinces in 1947, becoming the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India.
Famous Quotes by Sarojini Naidu
- I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live.
- A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.
- My heart is very weary and sad and alone, For its dreams like the fluttering leaves have gone, And why should I say behind.
- The nations that in fettered darkness weep. Crave thee to lead them where great mornings break.
- Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.
- We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.
- Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife, Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place Amid the tumult of reverberant strife 'Twixt ancient creeds, 'twixt race and ancient race, That mars the grave, glad purposes of life, Leaving no refuge save thy succoring face?
- I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you are a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian.
- When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.
- As long as I have life, as long as blood flows through this arm of mine, I shall not leave the cause of freedom.
Sarojini Naidu passed away on 2 March 1949 at the Government House in Lucknow due to cardiac arrest but her ideas will continue to inspire generations to come.
- womenSarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary: Some Lesser Known Facts About The Nightingle Of India
- womenJosh, Paint It Red & Mash Project Come Together To Empower The Girl Child With #50Daysofschool Campaign
- womenBudget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Elegant Bomkai Saree Defines Power In Red! Know About The Garment
- art cultureCrochet Coral Reef: Crocheted Ocean Art By Christine and Margaret Wertheim To Fight Global Warming
- fashion trendsMinnie Mouse Takes To Power Dressing; Disney Character To Wear Blue Pantsuit Instead Of Red Polka-Dot Dress
- womenExpert Opinion: Mental Health And Behavioural Issues In Female Victims Of Violence Or Sexual Assault
- womenNational Girl Child Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Quotes
- womenExpert Opinion: Maharashtra's New Guidelines For Sensitive Handling Of Crimes Against Women & Children
- womenMithali Raj And Indian Women's Cricket Team To Quarantine In Mumbai Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2022 Departure
- womenTennis Legend Chris Evert Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer And Is Undergoing Treatment
- womenViral Video: Woman Drives Bus For 10 Km After Driver Suffers Seizure; Takes Him To Hospital, Drops Passengers
- womenShuttler Tasnim Mir Becomes First Indian Girl To claim World No 1 Spot