Sarojini Naidu 143rd Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes By 'Bharat Kokila' or 'Nightingale Of India'

Sarojini Naidu better known as the 'Nightingale of India' or 'Bharat Kokila' was a renowned Indian political activist, poet and lyricist. She was the flagbearer of civil rights and women's rights. She was an important figure in India's struggle for Independence from colonial rule.

Naidu was born on 13 February 1879 in Hyderabad. Her father Aghoranth Chattopadhyaya, was a scientist and the founder of the Nizam College in Hyderabad.

She had an inclination towards the world of literature since she was 12 years old. It is Naidu's beautiful work as a poet that earned her the sobriquet the 'Nightingale of India'. Not only she had written poems for children but also for numerous genres like patriotism, romance and tragedy.

Naidu always loved the idea of swaraj and therefore, she became an integral part of the Indian Nationalist movement. She was a great supporter of Gandhiji and was nicknamed Mahatma Gandhi's Mickey Mouse.

In 1919, Naidu went to England as one of the members of the All India Home Rule deputation as a delegate. Also, during the Salt Satyagraha movement, she participated with many women protesters at Dharasana Salt Works in Gujarat.

In 1925, she was appointed the President of the Indian National Congress. Further, she became the Governor of the United Provinces in 1947, becoming the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India.

Famous Quotes by Sarojini Naidu

I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live.

A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.

My heart is very weary and sad and alone, For its dreams like the fluttering leaves have gone, And why should I say behind.

The nations that in fettered darkness weep. Crave thee to lead them where great mornings break.

Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.

We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.

Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife, Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place Amid the tumult of reverberant strife 'Twixt ancient creeds, 'twixt race and ancient race, That mars the grave, glad purposes of life, Leaving no refuge save thy succoring face?

I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you are a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian.

When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.

As long as I have life, as long as blood flows through this arm of mine, I shall not leave the cause of freedom.

Sarojini Naidu passed away on 2 March 1949 at the Government House in Lucknow due to cardiac arrest but her ideas will continue to inspire generations to come.

