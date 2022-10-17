Just In
- 50 min ago DENV-2, A Deadly Dengue Variant: Symptoms, Risks And Treatment
- 2 hrs ago Dhanteras 2022: Why Are 13 Diyas Lit On This Day?
- 2 hrs ago Omicron BF.7 In India, Risk Of Fresh Wave During Diwali: What You Should Know
- 3 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Other Mainstream Actors Who Have Essayed LGBTQ Roles In Movies
Don't Miss
- News Indian Railways earned over Rs 2500 cr through scrap sale till September
- Finance Gold Rising For Last 2 Days After Falling By Rs 600, Silver Jumps By Rs 5200 Today
- Education Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration; Apply till Oct 25
- Movies Karan Johar At Last Discloses The Secret Contents Of The Coveted Koffee Hamper Of The Show Koffee With Karan
- Automobiles Keeway SR125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Vs TVS Raider 125 - Price, Specs, Features & More
- Technology Astronomers Discover Heaviest Element In Exoplanet’s Atmosphere: Why It Matters?
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland shock West Indies
- Travel Korcula Island - A Never-Ending Feast For The Senses
Sara Ali Khan, Amruta Fadnavis Support ‘No Shame Movement', Initiative By IAS Officer Abhishek Singh
In response to the Chandigarh MMS incident, IAS Officer Abhishek Singh's NGO 'United By Blood' has begun a noble and much needed initiative 'No Shame Movement' which has got whole hearted support from Sara Ali Khan, Kiran Rijiju and Amruta Fadnavis.
It's a step towards addressing the vulnerabilities that young girls face due to "non-consensual image sharing" also known as "revenge porn". It has been observed that girls generally don't approach the authorities because of the fear of victim blaming and shaming and are even scared to talk to their parents.
Therefore, it becomes very important that these young victims should be provided appropriate legal guidance, institutional support from the state authorities and psychological counselling. United by Blood, by the No Shame Movement, is committed to assist the young girls in all these three aspects.
IAS Office Abhishek Singh shares, "It's a constant endeavour to help society with different initiatives. The 'No Shame Movement' is an integral step towards enhancing safety of women. This campaign will be supported by government, public figures, psychologists, parents, lawyers, media, etc."
He adds, "We will have dedicated helplines where students can contact us. We will also start a chat group where all those who are either suffering from some grievance or those who feel for the cause, can come forward and speak up and discuss. I would also like to extend a vote of thanks to Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis and Sara Ali Khan, who stepped forward to support this initiative which will help it to reach a wider audience."
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan's Fusion Dresses That Are Perfect Festive Wear! Top 5 Picks
- bollywood wardrobeEid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is Just What You Need For Indian Festivals!
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- skin careSara Ali Khan Beauty Secrets Revealed! A Whole Medley Of Honey, Fruits And Almond Paste
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Sizzles On The Cover Of Elle India Magazine
- bollywood wardrobeGorgeous Sara Ali Khan Looks Charming In Her New Saree, See Her Latest Picture!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Looks Like A Vision In White In Her Latest Shoot For A Magazine!
- bollywood wardrobeIIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Black Gown Leaves Fans Awestruck!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Looks Uber Cool In Neon Casuals On The Streets Of The UK
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipa: Actresses Who Rocked The Red Gown!