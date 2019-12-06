Pinkathon Mumbai 2019: From Milind Soman To Tahira Kashyap, Celebs Cheer Women Participants Women oi-Prerna Aditi

The eighth edition of Pinkathon, India's biggest women's run is scheduled to be held on 15 December 2019. The date was announced on Tuesday, 3 December at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai by Milind Soman, Actor and the founder of Pinkathon who is widely popular for being a fitness inspiration and running enthusiast.

Bajaj Electrical Pinkathon which is presented by Colors and powered by Pond's Skinfit will be held at MMRDA Ground, Mumbai. This is going to be the 51st Pinkathon and a huge number of participants are expected. If we talk about the number of participants so far, over 275,000 women have participated in the event since 2013 in various cities.

Talking about the event, Soman said to the all-women panel present at the event, "Women took to Pinkathon in a big way right from the start. The team learned from every edition and every city. We wanted to understand what was stopping women from participating, and the responses helped create many new and exciting experiences."

The female panel included Usha Soman, Milind Soman's mother who is also known as the barefoot saree runner even at the age of 81 years. Elavia Jaipuria, the Head of Hindi Mass Entertainments and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, Tahira Kashyap, a breast cancer conqueror, Dipti Gandhi who is a visually impaired runner who belongs to the category of 21 KM run and Dhvani Jigar Shah, a baby-bearing mother who belongs to the category of 3KM for Vwash Plus.

Tahira Kashyap spoke about breast cancer at the event, "Coming from a privileged background, it was hard for me to openly talk about my cancer, especially since it was cancer of the breast, a part highly sexualised in the Indian society. To imagine women not getting treatment due to the lack of awareness and hesitation is hard for me to digest, which is why I wanted to be a part of this initiative."

Milind Soman who seemed delighted after announcing the date of the run mentioned how he used to think about having a running event exclusively for women, "When I thought of creating a running event for women in 2011, it was only because as a runner I saw very few women at running events and wondered if it would be different if there was a run exclusively for them. With the 51st Pinkathon, what is now India's biggest women's run, over the last eight years, I have discovered just how different it would be."

He also said that he always wanted to know what stopped women from participating in the marathon, "We wanted to understand what was stopping women from participating, and the responses helped create many new and exciting experiences, India's first saree run and cycle rally, the first women-only half marathon, the first visually impaired women's squad, the treks for cancer survivors and the babywearing walks. The participants have transformed the run into a community and a social movement with thousands of women inspiring each other by example. Nobody is left behind."

The Pinkathon was started with the intention of promoting health and fitness along with breast cancer and bone health. Not only this, but this marathon also aims at letting women know about the various health issues.

There are over 50 and plus girls running for the VWash Plus category of 3Km. Meanwhile over 100 visually impaired girls will be participating in different categories. A special kind of training will be provided to these girls so that they can be prepared for the main day. Participants who have registered can request for a training session.

In addition to this, participants of Pinkathon Mumbai 2019 can avail the free health check-up facility from the healthcare partners. Also, the women who are more than 45 years of age can have a free Mammogram check-up.

Pinkathon will be also held in many other cities including Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

If we talk about the other running events, you can participate in the Bangalore Midnight Marathon which will be held for 10km and 5km categories on 7 December 2019. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao marathon in Mumbai for 10km, 5km and 3km categories. You can participate in this marathon on 15 December 2019. Run For Beti is another marathon that will be taking place in Delhi on 15 December 2019 for 10km, 5km and 1km.