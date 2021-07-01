National Doctors’ Day 2021: Some Facts About Anandi Gopal Joshi, India’s First Female Doctor Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 1 July in India is observed as the National Doctors' Day. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. The day is observed to highlight the contribution of doctors in our society. This National Doctors' Day, we are here to tell you about Anandi Gopal Joshi also known as Anandibai Gopal Joshi, the first female physician of India. Though she died young and couldn't practice for more than a few months, she inspired many women in India to study and become doctors.

1. Anandi Gopal Joshi was born on 31 March 1865 in Kalyan (present day in Thane, Maharashtra) as Yamuna.

2. She belonged to a family of landlords who suffered extreme financial losses leading to declining financial conditions.

3. Due to the prevalent practice during those days, while Yamuna was barely nine years old, she was married to Gopal Rao Joshi, a widower. He was 20 years older than her.

4. After getting married to Gopal Rao Joshi, Yamuna was renamed Anandi. She was then also known as Anandibai.

5. Gopal Rao worked as a postal clerk in Kalyan. Later he was transferred to Alibaug and finally to Kolhapur.

6. Even during those times, Gopal Rao was a progressive thinker and a huge supporter of women's education. Due to this, he often had to face backlashes as it was unusual for men to talk about women's education.

7. When Anandibai turned fourteen, she gave birth to a baby boy. Unfortunately, the baby could live only for ten days due to the lack of proper medical care. In fact, she herself suffered.

8. Seeing her firstborn die, Anandibai thought of studying medicine and becoming the first female doctor in the country.

9. She expressed her desire to become a doctor to her husband. Gopal Rao was more than happy to know that his wife wanted to study medicine. He supported her dreams.

10. Soon he tried to enroll her into a missionary school. But when she was denied admission, the Joshi couple moved to Kolkata (then Calcutta).

11. During her stay in Calcutta, Anandibai learned to read and speak Sanskrit and English.

12. In 1880, Gopal Rao Joshi wrote a letter to Royal Wilder, a renowned Missionary in America. He stated his wife's interest to study medicine and become a physician. He also inquired about getting a suitable post for getting a job for himself in the US.

13. The letter was published in Princeton's Missionary Review which was then read by Theodicia Carpenter, a resident in Roselle, New Jersey.

14. Theodicia was impressed by Anandibai's interest in studying medicine and Gopal Rao's firm determination to support his wife's dream. Carpenter and Anandibai developed a sweet bond of 'aunt' and 'niece'.

15. While Anandibai was staying in Calcutta, her health started declining. She often had headaches, fevers, weakness and occasional breathlessness. Theodicia used to send medicines to Anandibai to ensure she recovers.

16. In 1883, Gopal Rao was transferred to Serampore. This is when Gopal Rao decided to send Anandibai on her own to the US. Though Anandibai was initially reluctant to leave for the US without her husband, she eventually agreed to her husband's persuasion.

17. Upon the suggestion of a physician couple, Thorborn, Anandibai applied to the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania. Rachel Bodley, the dean of the college enrolled Anandibai in the program.

18. Before Anandibai could leave for her medical studies, Anandibai had to face huge opposition from the orthodox society. Therefore, before her departure, Anandibai with her husband, addressed an assembly at the Serampore College.

19. She stated how important it was to have female doctors in the country along with the persecution she had to suffer along with her husband. She emphasised on how midwifery wasn't sufficient and the country needed women who could improve the medical conditions. She also said that she would be volunteering herself as one.

20. Her speech received huge popularity and people supported her decision. She also received huge financial contributions across the country.

21. But she was still in poor health while she left for the US. She was accompanied by two female English missionary acquaintances of Thorborn. In June 1883, she was received in New York by Theodicia.

22. At the age of 19, Anandibai began her medical training. However, her health started declining to the unfamiliar diet and cold weather. She even caught Tuberculosis.

23. In March 1886, Anandibai graduated in MD. On her graduation, Anandibai received a congratulatory message from Queen Victoria.

24. Gopalrao eventually travelled to the US as he felt displeased by the efforts of Anandibai. When he reached there, she had already become a doctor. From there, the couple boarded the ship to India.

25. Upon reaching India, Anandibai received a huge welcome.

26. She was appointed as the physician-in-charge of the female ward of Albert Edward Hospital in Kolhapur.

27. She often felt fatigued along with constant weakness. Medicines were sent to her all the way from America but nothing could improve her situation. On 26 February 1887, at the age of 21, she died of Tuberculosis.

28. The entire nation mourned her death. Her ashes were sent to Theodicia Carpenter who kept them in her family cemetery at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, New York.

29. Though Anandibai worked for only two-three months in India, she quickly rose to fame for her sheer determination, hardwork and dedication to cure people.

30. After her death, many women took inspiration to study and become doctors.

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 15:45 [IST]