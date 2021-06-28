ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KM Abharna: Some Interesting Facts About The ‘Sherni’ Woman

    By

    Sherni, the recently released movie over the OTT platform revolves around the man and animal fight. The movie stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. She portrays the role of KM Abharna, a dedicated Indian Forest Service officer who handled this case. While handling this case, her main focus was on catching Avni, a disturbed tigress alive. Vidya Balan has given her best in this movie. Perhaps, ever since the movie released, people just can't resist themselves from talking about KM Abharna.

    The movie narrates the story of KM Abharna and the way she formed an all-women team in order to carry a search operation of Avni. While carrying out the search operation, KM Abharna faces some political and societal pressures. Today we are here to tell you more about her. Scroll down to read on.

    1. If you go through the history pages, you will know that Indian Forest Service, didn't include women till 1980. However, at present, over five thousand women are now working as frontline workers in the IFS.

    2. KM Abharna is one of the women officers working in IFS. currently, she is serving as Director of Bamboo Research and Training Centre in Maharashtra.

    3. While she was handling the case of Avni, KM Abharna was serving as the Deputy Conservator of Forest in the Pandharkavda division.

    4. In order to search for Avni and catch her alive, KM Abharna set up a women forest guard team that remained in touch with the villagers living in that area.

    5. She also installed numerous camera traps at various locations to monitor the movement of Avni and catch her.

    6. Later she was assigned the role of Assistant Conservator Forest Officer. While serving on this post, she studies and worked extensively on the monkey menace in over 40 villages of Dergaon Range, Golghat Forest Division, Assam.

    7. She planned extensively to handle the man-monkey conflict effortlessly in the same area.

    8. She was also posted as the in-charge of the Central Range of Kaziranga National Park. While working in that area, she worked hard on reducing the poaching of one-horned rhinoceros.

    9. In 2016-17, she banned the use of plastic and illegal fishing in the area.

    Comments
    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close