International Women's Day 2020: Heartfelt Quotes To Make Women Feel Special

Women themselves are so incredible that the minimum we all can do is to celebrate them. Be it your extraordinary mom, brave sister, talented daughter or your amazing wife, all of them deserve selfless love, respect and a gender-equal world. Let her know how wonderful she is by celebrating women on International Women's Day, which falls on 8 March every year.

Make the women of your life feel special by dedicating some meaningful quotes to them. We have listed some of them for you.

1. "Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess- the queen protects the king."

2. "A charming woman doesn't follow the crowd. She is herself. Wishing all the amazing women out there a Happy International Women's Day."

3. "A woman is a companion of man, gifted with equal mental capacity"- Mahatma Gandhi.

4. "Dear Women, decorate your own soul instead of waiting for someone to bring flowers. Wish you a Happy International Women's Day."

5. "On this International Women's Day, I want to tell you that it is hard to find a woman like you."

6. "Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling"- Priyanka Chopra.

7. "Whether women are better than men I cannot say- but I can say they are certainly no worse"- Golda Meir.

8. "A woman can perform all the duties of a man but a man cannot do all that a woman can do."

9. "A woman is born with the power to love, her existence is based on the truthfulness in her eyes."

10. "A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister, wife, mother or in any other form."

11. "In case, you want a plan, you can go to a man but if you want to get it done, go to a woman."

12. "A woman's heart holds the light that guides you even in a dark tunnel-like that of life."

13. "Women are made to be loved, not understood"- Oscar Wilde.

14. "Where there's a woman, there is magic. Therefore, this International Women's Day makes women around you feel special."

15. "It is quite easy to spot strong women. They own high standards and wear confidence on their sleeves."

16. "This International Women's Day, let us teach our boys to respect women as this is what gentlemen do."

17. "Understand, a woman brought you into this world. So you have no right to disrespect one."

18. "Strong women aren't difficult to deal with. It's just that they know they are worth it and can't compromise for something less."

19. "Women who are serving our country deserve equal respect as men do. This International Women's Day let salute to their spirit."

20. "Respect and care are some of the most beautiful things you can give to a woman."