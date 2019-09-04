Mithali Raj Announces Retirement: 10 Interesting Facts About The Former Female T20I Captain Women oi-Neha Ghosh

India's former Twenty 20 International captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from the game on Tuesday, 3 September.

The 36-year-old made her T20I debut in 2006 and represented India in 89 matches. She scored 2364 runs at an average of 37.52, including 17 half-centuries. She led India in 32 T20Is including 3 Women's T20 World cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh), and 2016 (India).

Mithali played her last T20I match against England on 9 March, 2019, where she scored an unbeaten 30 off 32 balls. She is now planning to shift her focus to the ODI format for the next 50-over marquee tournament, which is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in January and February 2021.

She is a fierce leader and a warrior. Here are some interesting facts about Mithali Raj.

1. Before taking up cricket, Mithali was into classical dancing and during her childhood days, she learnt Bharatanatyam and wanted to become famous in the same field.

2. Her father Dorai Raj was an officer in the Indian Air Force.

3. Mithali was honoured with Arjuna Award in 2013 and the Padma Shri in 2015.

4. She is a keen reader. She read a book by Jalaluddin Rumi on life essentials before walking out to bat against England in 2017.

5. She was just 16 years old when she made her debut. She is also the youngest female cricketer to score a hundred on her ODI debut.

6. Mithali became the captain of Indian Women's cricket team in 2004 at the age of 21.

7. Indian Women's cricket team won their first Test series against England in 2006 under Mithali's captaincy.

8. She is the second most capped ODI women's cricketer in the world with 186 ODIs after Charlotte Edwards (191).

9. Between 2005 and 2008, Mithali led her team in three Asia Cup tournaments and won them.

10. She became the first female cricketer to win the Wisden India Cricketer of the Year in 2015.

Teachers' Day 2019: History And Significance Of Teachers' Day; Quotes Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan