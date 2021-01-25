Republic Day 2021: IAF Pilot Swati Rathore All Set To Lead The Flypast Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Republic Day is one of the significant days observed by Indians in a year. The day is celebrated to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. It is after this, India became a republic, sovereign and democratic country. Every year citizens of India come together to celebrate Republic Day. People usually hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem. A parade is also organised at the Rajpath in Delhi, the capital city of India.

Talking about the Republic Day celebration this year, Flight lieutenant Swati Rathore who serves in the Indian Air Force will be creating history. This Republic Day, Swati Rathore will become the first IAF woman pilot to lead the flypast in this Republic Day parade on 26 January 2021.

Swati Rathore has really set an example of women empowerment that has not only inspired all the women but also made them realise their hidden potential. Her parents, especially her father, are quite inspired by this achievement of his daughter.

"My daughter has let me hold my head high. I am overwhelmed as the dream which she saw has turned into reality," said Dr. Bhavnani Singh Rathore, the proud father of lieutenant Swati Rathore was quoted saying to ANI.

Speaking of Swati Rathore, she is a native of Nagpur district in Rajasthan. She did her schooling from Ajmer, Rajasthan. As per her parents, Rathore has been a patriot since her childhood days. During a painting competition in her school, she drew the national flag and talked about her love for the country.

We are truly inspired and proud of Swati Rathore. We hope that this achievement of Swati Rathore will prove to be a milestone towards empowering women of the country.