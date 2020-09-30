Celebrating Girls For Life: Campaign For International Day of the Girl Child On October 11 Women oi-Deepannita Das

In India, thousands of girls are aborted every day simply because they are girls. To raise awareness of this human rights violation, ADF India and several other organizations are running a campaign to honour the girl child called 'Celebrating Girls for LIFE'. It takes place in the run-up to International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October and calls for submissions to a short film contest.

"India has lost 12 million girls to sex-selective abortion in the last three decades. It is time to address this issue, especially as International Day of the Girl Child approaches. The 'celebrating girls for LIFE' campaign stands for love, inheritance, freedom, and equality - the four letters in the word 'life'. We hope this campaign will help bring this grave violation of rights to light and increase the correct implementation of Indian law, which prohibits sex-selective abortion. We hope to tell the stories of girls and women in India and celebrate every girl's right to life," said Tehmina Arora, Director of ADF India.

Celebrating girls for LIFE

The campaign invites submission to a short film contest celebrating the girl child. It will culminate with an online event announcing the winners on 10 October 2020.

For more details on the short film contest and other campaign events: https://girlchildday.in/

Deadline for submissions: 10 pm IST, 4 October 2020

Online event and award ceremony: 10 October 2020.

