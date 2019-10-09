Barbie Doll Makes Début As Judge To Encourage Girls To Become Better Decision-Makers Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Order! Order! Barbie Judge Doll is now all set to start the court proceedings.

Yes, you heard it right. Mattel, the toy company that owns Barbie, one of the most famous doll brands all over the world, has now unveiled the Barbie Judge Doll as the 2019 Barbie, Career Of The Year.

The announcement was made on twitter by Barbie's official account stating, "With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge! The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better."

According to Lisa McKnight, the vice president and the global brand general manager of Barbie, the doll has been highlighting a new career every year, especially those in which the number of women is significantly low. After knowing the number of females in judges, the decision of making Barbie Judge Doll has been made.

"We learned that only 33% of sitting U.S. state judges are female," she said to USA Today. One must know the Barbie has now over 200 careers since 1959.

The Judge doll has a range of different skin tones and hairstyles to choose from. The Barbie dolls are wearing black robes having beautiful lacy collars with a gavel and round block. According to the company, "kids can use to help her call the room to order and make important decisions."

The intention behind choosing Barbie Judge as the Career Of The Year doll is to encourage girls to understand their potential and take better career decisions. Also, this will motivate the girls to think about the ways that can help them in protecting people's right bringing positive changes in the world.

"Our hope is that girls will enjoy playing with the dolls and imagine themselves protecting the rights of others," said McKnight to USA Today.

Barbie has also partnered with GoFundMe, the campaign to raise funds for girl-empowerment programmes in order to work for 'closing the dream gap'. A dream gap is a scenario where girls at a young age begin to think that they are incapable as compared to boys and they can't do things that boys can do.

In order to raise awareness against the dream gap and provide the necessary support to girls in achieving their dreams, Barbie launched the 'Barbie Dream Gap Project' in the year 2018. This year, after launching the Barbie Judge doll, the company is making another attempt for the girl-empowerment programmes.

The makers are looking forward to creating toys that do not have gender-specific roles and careers.

The new collection of Barbie dolls are available at Walmart, Target and Amazon. We hope the Judge dolls make a positive impact on the girls and help them in choosing their desired career options.