Just In
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 30 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago Navratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- 17 hrs ago Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Speaks About His New Hairstyle In Sherdil Shergill
- 17 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Bring Gym To Your Home, Upto 70% Off On Gym Equipment
Don't Miss
- News RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%
- Sports Real Madrid want Christopher Nkunku, a good deal?
- Movies Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About Katrina Kaif’s Superhero Film: Will Start As Soon As….
- Finance Indian Benchmark Indices Open Flat And Turns Red Ahead Of RBI Monetary Policy
- Technology Are Siri and Alexa Behind Your Child’s Rude Behavior?
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Comes With 25k Discount - Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR Get More Discounts
- Education What are tactical nuclear weapons? An international security expert explains and assesses what they mean for t
- Travel Cathar Castle Hike: A Stunning Castle Trail To Explore
All Women Entitled To Safe, Legal Abortion; Rape Includes Marital Rape For Purpose Of MTP Act: SC
In a significant ruling on reproductive rights of women, the Supreme Court held on Thursday that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, and making any distinction on the basis of their marital status is "constitutionally unsustainable".
The top court also said that the meaning of offence of rape must include marital rape for the purpose of the MTP Act. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna said the rights of reproductive autonomy give similar rights to unmarried women as that to married women.
The bench, in its verdict, said the distinction between married and unmarried women under the abortion laws is "artificial and constitutionally unsustainable" and perpetuates the stereotype that only married women are sexually active. Under the MTP Act provisions, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as the differently-abled and minors.
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 7: Orange Navratri Outfit Ideas From Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor
- women fashionAnanya Panday To Sonam Kapoor, 8 Easy Navratri Hairstyles To Steal From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit, Grey Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 5: Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Green Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 4: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Yellow Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Divas
- beautyShraddha Kapoor’s Beauty Secrets For Glowing Skin And Fit Body
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 3: Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, Royal Blue Navratri Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- womenIranian Women Burn Hijab And Cut Hair To Protest Death Of Mahsa Amini In 'Moral Police' Custody
- womenNavratri 2022 Day 1 Colour: White Navratri Outfit Ideas To Denote Purity And Innocence
- womenNavratri 2022: 10 Stunning Navratri Outfit Ideas To Look Your Ethnic Best