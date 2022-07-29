Why Do Empaths Have A Greater Risk Of Adrenal Fatigue? Relationship oi-Shivangi Karn

Empathic concern is defined as an emotional response of compassion and concern caused by seeing someone in need. Empaths are individuals who have the ability to understand, feel or sense others' emotions or share their feelings, especially pain.

According to a study, an empathic concern may increase the possibility of adrenal fatigue in empaths. [1]This could be because of the overwhelmed emotions that they feel after keeping themselves in someone else's shoes. Understanding the reason behind the occurrence of such emotional states can help maintain emotional control and reduce the intensity of feelings.

Below are some of the reasons why empaths are at a higher risk of fatigue.

Are You An Empath?

True empaths tend to absorb other people's emotional and physical experiences. They are potential enough to sense the thoughts and feelings of others. Also, empaths are great listeners, emotionally intelligent, generous, and helpful and they recognise someone when they say lies.

You are an empath if you are

Too sensitive or emotional.

Having easy-to-hurt feelings.

Able to feel the joy and sorrow of others.

Being exhausted after being in a crowd.

Being agitated by noise, strong odours, or excessive chatter.

Needing alone time to recharge

Fear of being cheated in intimate relationships.

Inability to say "no" to a person.

Why Do Empaths Have A Greater Risk Of Adrenal Fatigue?

Adrenal fatigue is a term first coined by James L. Wilson in 1988 in his book of the same name. The condition is caused when a person pushes their boundaries and takes too much of the emotional burden of others.

Adrenal glands in our body are responsible for producing cortisol, a hormone that helps us deal with stress. When we empath with a lot of people around us, chances are we may get overwhelmed by those emotions. [2]

Therefore, to cope with the heightened negative emotions, our bodies will start producing lots of cortisol, up to a point when they are overworked and can no longer secrete adequate levels of cortisol for optimal function.

Too much emotion or sensory overload may cause adrenal fatigue, along with other symptoms like headaches, depression, brain fog, muscle weakness, body aches, insomnia, changes in weight and binge-eating.

How To Deal With Adrenal Fatigue?

Practise meditation as it will help cope with stress and lower adrenal fatigue symptoms.

Establish a routine so that you can only spend the necessary time listening to others and taking care of your feelings in the remaining time.

Getting adequate sleep or maintaining sleep-wake timings.

Eating a good diet and avoiding fatty foods.

Setting boundaries so that when you are not ready to empath with others, you will be able to say "no". This may require a lot of experience.

To Conclude

Being an empath is a good thing; not many people are born empaths, but it can be learned to succeed both professionally and personally. Also, don't forget to set limitations when it is exhausting and is draining your energy and deteriorating your health.