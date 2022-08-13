Just In
- 1 hr ago Salman Rushdie Hospitalised: 15 Facts About The Author Of 'The Satanic Verses'
- 4 hrs ago Winged Scapula - A Body Builder's Woe: Causes, Signs And Treatment
- 6 hrs ago Tanot Mata Mandir: History, Timings, When To Visit, And The War Miracles
- 11 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 13 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Technology Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Offers: Discounts On Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Smartphones
- News Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya KR-562' winning numbers list for August 13
- Movies Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s Fight: Kashmera Shah Supports Karan; Says 'There Are Lot Of Loopholes In The Story'
- Finance This 2021 Listed Small Cap Stock Gave 26.63% Returns, Brokerage Suggests Buy For 46% Upside
- Sports Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average T20 Score, Stats
- Automobiles Bajaj CT125X Spotted At Dealership - Rivals Honda Shine, Hero Super Splendor & More
- Education HBSE Compartment Result 2022: Haryana Board 10, 12 Result Declared @bseh.org.in
- Travel Sakrebailu Elephant Camp Shimoga Timings, Ticket Fee, Attractions and How to Reach
Qualities In Men Who Know How To Handle Relationships Well
Starting a relationship is a good-in-every-ways feeling for both men and women. However, continuing the same with love and patience may require a lot of effort from both partners.
When it comes to men, they may know how to handle things differently without compromising on their love, respect and kindness to their partner. They know how to maintain a fulfilling relationship and deal with life's ups and downs.
It is not necessary for a man to be handsome or exceptionally intelligent to be well-versed in handling relationships, but a few attainable qualities to look for.
Here are a few qualities of a man who knows how to handle relationships well.
1. He is supportive
A supportive man is encouraging and supportive of their partner's endeavours. He never tries to give the impression that his partner can't achieve their goals. Indeed, he will be there to support and encourage you in all phases of life. He will also celebrate, in addition to supporting and consoling his partner.
2. He respects you
Respect is the pillar of every relationship. A man should respect and appreciate his partner for who they really are, and to top it off, he should also expect respect back from his partner. The trait of respect places more value on a person's sensibility, personality and morals than anything else. A good man will also respect a woman's values and aspirations in life.
3. He is trustful
Making the partner feel secure and at ease in a relationship is what defines trustability. He should understand that love and respect have no foundation without trust. He should see that trust must first be won and then maintained; it cannot just be bestowed on someone.
4. He let his actions do the talking
Men's actions in accordance with their promises demonstrate that they are pleasant ones to be around. When it's challenging, he keeps his word and won't break promises. He never says anything he doesn't mean, thus his words are never empty. This allows their partner to build trust and never doubt their relationship as he constantly demonstrates that what he says, he does the same.
5. He expresses his emotions
Speaking one's mind makes the relationship stronger and worthwhile. A man that speaks his mind without hesitation or fear is someone to go forever with. When he disagrees with something, he will say no without hesitation. He may argue about subjects that make him uncomfortable without losing his temper. He will be honest and address his partner on an equal footing, giving you the freedom to come to your own decisions or choose any other course of action you see fit.
6. He knows your needs
Needs can relate to both the physical and mental health needs of a partner. If a man is aware of both these important aspects, he is the one. He should be passionate about love and simultaneously be the one who loves to have deep conversations for the future. He should understand what his partner needs most in life, and try to motivate and support them in pursuing the same.
7. He will love you more with each passing day
There is no remedy for love but to love more - Henry David Thoreau.
Without love, there's no place for care, respect, trust, and other emotions; love is the one that brings together these feelings. If a man chooses to love you more with each passing day and is fully committed to you, he has the best quality of all, and he thus knows how to handle a relationship well.
- disorders cureMen At Higher Risks Of Most Cancer Types Than Women: Insights From New Study
- menJRD Tata's 118th Birth Anniversary: Facts About The 'Father Of Indian Aviation' And Pioneering Businessman
- art culturePop Art Pioneer Claes Oldenburg Passes Away At 93: A Look At His Work
- menGuru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Date, History, and Significance Of The Sixth Guru Of Sikhs
- menWho Is CM Eknath Shambaji Shinde? Tracing His Journey From An Auto-Driver To Maharashtra's New CM
- menMen’s Mental Health Month: What Is Borderline Personality Disorder?
- menWho Was Prithviraj Chauhan? Early Life And Facts About The Brave And Noble Warrior
- menKK Dies At 53: Facts About The Renowned Playback Singer-Songwriter
- menHow Shoes Add Character To Dheeraj Dhoopar's Style
- menCalling Men Bald At Work Is Sexual Harassment, Rules UK Tribunal
- menPandit Shivkumar Sharma: Facts About The Santoor Maestro And Music Composer
- art cultureThe OG Joker: A Look At Oscar Award-Winning Actor Jack Nicholson's Journey