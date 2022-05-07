Mother's Day Gifting Ideas As Per Your Mom's Zodiac Sign - Expert Suggestions

Aries Moms Aries always needs to be the centre of attraction, record the memories and cherish the moments. So, the best gift for the Aries mother could be either a cup or a set of scented candles that make them feel good and the centre of attraction. You can even gift them with a camera that may help them record the moments with their loved ones, which they can cherish throughout their lives.

Taurus Moms Self-care or pampering oneself is the trait of the Taurus moms. So, it's a time to make your mother feel special; give her the gift that makes her feel how much you care for her. You can either gift her a foot spa or a luxurious robe or a face mask and a nail polish bottle or a hair spa or a haircare package. Gift her a salon package that she can use later on even to pamper herself.

Gemini Moms Gemini moms are trendsetters. So, gift them something that makes them trendsetters. A feeling of creating something apart from the crowd includes a unique silk scarf or a trendy phone cover. They are fun lovers and are tech-savvy. So, a gift from your side of the latest gadgets can make her very happy.

Cancer Moms Cancer moms are the people who generally prefer to be with their families. Family time being with their loved ones is the best time for them. Give her a set of dishes that go best with the cooking, a blanket, or some plants to decorate the garden. Apart from the gift, making the day most memorable for her is planning out a movie and dinner for her with the family.

Leo Moms Leo moms are the one who needs the attention and wants to bring out their hidden inner qualities of dance. The best gift for them is either a dance lesson or a painting or a poetry class or a dinner outside where she is made to feel the one above the crowd. Give them a card or a mug where you acknowledge her with the words' Best mom on Earth'.

Virgo Moms Virgo moms are brilliant and moderate. They are the ones who love to organize things and cannot tolerate the mess. They are very thoughtful, and their thoughts can be given an expression by gifting her a diary. A good bag with many compartments or a unique piece of jewellery, or a pair of sandals with a matching bag could make her feel good.

Libra Moms Libra moms are the ones who love art and cherish beauty. So, a unique type of crockery or a flower vase can cherish their love for beauty and art. They are the ones who love luxuries. Gift her something like a soft and cosy night suit or comfortable nightwear or a beauty product that could enhance her beauty.

Scorpio Moms Scorpio moms like to drive things in their way. They are the ones who appreciate quickness. Gift her a particular scent that sets her mood. A person who measures her home more than anything else and enjoys being comfortable at home. So, gift her a blanket or a bedcover of a unique design or a robe to make the day memorable.

Sagittarius Moms Sagittarius moms are adventurous ones and always ready to move. Give her the gift of sunglasses or a bag that makes her adventures comfortable. Memories are the permanent companion of human beings. Gift your moms the photo album to give an expression to their adventures.

Capricorn Moms Capricorn moms are real hard workers. A perfect gift for them is the day they can spend for themselves. Gift them earphones where they can spend a day for themselves. Style lovers and ones who love to keep things organized. Their needs can be satisfied by giving them a unique organizer or a mug or jewellery of some special material.

Aquarius Moms Aquarius moms love unique things, and nothing makes them afraid of using and decorating their houses with the rarest items. Be on your toes and find something unique and different for her. It can be a wall hanging, a pillow cover, or special crockery. A moment of self-care for them will make them very happy.