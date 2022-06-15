Father’s Day 2022: Date, History And Significance Of The Day That Celebrates Fathers Parents And Children oi-Pundreeka Valli

A father is the proverbial support system who dons multiple roles, such as willing ears, shoulders to cry on, pillars of support, and backbone for the family. A father is an example for the child to look up to, and he is the model for the child's life, whose example and principles inspire the child's ethics.

Your father can be your best friend, the old, retired soldier in the regiment of your life, that comes of help whenever called for and required. If he has not chiselled you in your earlier years, through a stinging little slap on your cheeks or a whack on your back, you would not have been the much-admired figurine that you are today. Scroll down the article to know more about Father's Day.

Happy Father's Day 2022: Date

In countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, and others, Father's day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June which is 19 June 2022.

Happy Father's Day 2022: History And Significance

Father's Day concept was born in the cradle of devastation and pain. Grace Golden Clayton, whose father was killed in the tragedy of the 1907 Monongah, West Virginia mining disaster, suggested the idea of Father's Day, but to no discernable outcome. Father's Day was first celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Washington. Twice-widowed Civil War veteran and father of 14 children, William Jackson Smart is believed to be an inspiration behind this special day. Back in 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd, William's daughter, was the first one to spearhead the drive for Father's Day. It is so unfortunate that society has set roles for not just women but men too, as soon as a man enters fatherhood. They are the breadwinners, disciplinarians, and figures of authority. But one cannot deny their ability to unconditionally love their children and stand as a pillar whenever his kids need support and motivation.

This may be something straight from the heavens, but a father is that much-respected figure that patiently waits all his life to hand you over the baton of family responsibilities when he feels old and tired. He is the soldier who goes through the toils alone, concealing his armor and sword from his family. He cries alone, pacifies himself, during tough times, sees that his tears go unnoticed, especially by his family, and moves on with life, uncared for.

He is the one who calls you his own and never misuses you, no matter what you do or how you treat him. He is the last in the line to fight for you and is the mighty Alps to run to when everything else fails.

Friendships and marital relationships also have a shorter shelf life, emotionally when it is compared to the magnitude of the father's love. It is an unwritten bond between the child and father, who come to each other's rescue if necessary.

His sacrifices are almost endless. The precious time that he had chalked out for his other ambitious projects, will be allotted dutifully to the little one. He loses his sleep to attending to the baby at odd hours, during the early years of the child. His much-cherished hobbies and interests are sacrificed on the altar of upbringing of the child. He chooses responsibility and child's future over freedom and spontaneity of bachelorhood. His money must be saved for a rainy day and not spent on football matches and concerts. The friend's circle slowly shrinks due to his preoccupations with the child. Me times can no more be a part of his routine once he arrives at this phase.

Happy Father's Day 2022: Celebrations

What can be better than taking an oath on this day for him? Outgrowing him in stature or fulfilling his pent-up ambitions would definitely do him proud. You can wipe his tears of pain and frustrations in ways that you know or grow up to be what he wanted you to be, or what he wanted to be apart from showering the gifts. Statistically speaking, modern day fathers are happy with just an expression of their children's love on the greeting cards they send, although they might occasionally prefer a tie, cufflink, T-shirts, or something else that pleases their tastes. A father's innermost desire would be to spend some quality time with his children as all that a dad needs at that age, is the reassuring presence of his children. No other gift can make his birthday more meaningful. We usually gift our dads with what we think is the best for them every year, but dads are able to see our love behind these gestures.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons