    7 Simple Ways In Which You Can Deal With Your Nagging Wife

    By

    Though marriage is a beautiful bond and integrates two individuals, no men would like to entertain a nagging wife. As a man, you may feel irritated and annoyed after listening to your wife's rant. You may not understand why your sweet wife turned out to be a nagging and aggressive wife? Well, it could be because of various reasons but there are some ways through which you can deal with your nagging wife. In order to know what are those ways, read the below-mentioned points.

    1. Try To Stay Calm

    It is never a good idea to overreact when someone is upset. The moment you find your wife nagging and being angry, the best thing that you can do is try to stay calm. This is because getting angry in return can worsen the situation. Counter attacking your wife while you are angry can harm your relationship to a great extent. Remember you can not win over the situation through anger and agitation. Staying calm will help you in

    2. Do Not Pretend To Be Listening

    One of the worst things that you can do while your wife is nagging is pretending to be listening to her. We understand you may find it difficult to bear the situation but ignoring your wife can cause even more problems. If you aren't interested in listening to your wife while she is complaining about things, then you can ask her to stay calm and talk later. You can offer her a glass of water and ask her to discuss about the things in a relaxed manner.

    3. Do Not Use Any Bad Words

    Just because your wife is complaining and nagging, doesn't mean you will use bad words and fight back. Using bad words when she is angry may backfire you and affect your married life badly. You need to understand that she is already angry and therefore, she may misunderstand you for being insensitive if you blame her for the problems.

    4. Figure Out The Problem

    One of the best ways to deal with your nagging wife is to find out the reason behind her nagging. Find out what is the problem and why she is not in her happy state of mind. Maybe she is upset because of the household chores or due to the work pressure at her workplace. Therefore, it becomes essential for you to know what is bothering your wife.

    5. Understand Her Perspective

    It is obvious that while your wife is nagging she may want things to be done in her own way. She may be complaining about how things are not going in the way she expected them to be. In such a situation, you need to understand her perspective. It can be possible that you may get upset after listening to her rant but then being unable to understand her perspective may create further problems.

    6. Try To Solve The Problem In A Calm Manner

    Now that you have figured out the problem and understood your wife's perspective, try to find a solution to the problem. It is needless to understand that you may not be able to solve a problem while being angry and upset. You can easily find a solution to the problem by having an open conversation with your wife. Take her suggestions and needs into the account.

    7. Let Her Know That You Still Care For Her

    You need to understand that something is surely wrong if your wife is nagging every now and then. Instead of paying no attention and being rude to her, you need to show her that you still love and care for her. Make her feel that you are with her and no matter what you will always help her in every aspect of life.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
