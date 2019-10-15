Karwa Chauth 2019: 8 Unique Ideas To Make Your Wife Feel Special On This Day Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

Karwa Chauth is considered to be one of the most important festivals in the Hindu culture. For Hindu married women, this festival holds great significance and therefore, they eagerly look forward to this festival. They observe fast for their husbands and pray for their well being, health, long life and safety. They are supposed to not eat or drink anything for the entire day. Husbands in return, promise their wives to protect and stay with them forever. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, 17 October 2019.

So, if you are a husband and planning to do something great for your wife and make her feel special this Karwa Chauth, then here are some tips that can surely help you in the same.

1. Prepare A Nice 'Sargi' For Her

For those who don't know the meaning of sargi, it is a meal taken by women early in the morning before the sunrise. After this, the fast begins. Post having sargi, women aren't supposed to eat or drink anything.

In such a situation, you can make your wife feel special by preparing a nice sargi for her. You can cook some of your wife's favourite recipe and let her enjoy the grand sargi. Also, make sure to stay around your wife, while she is having sargi. This will surely make her feel special and loved.

2. Take A Leave From Your Work

Karwa Chauth is a way to strengthen the bond between the married couple and celebrate their marital bliss. Since your wife is observing the fast for you and is praying for your well being, if not anything, your wife expects you to be with her for the entire day. It will be a great idea to take leave from your work and spend the entire day with your wife. Even if you don't feel like going out, you can stay back at home and pamper your wife.

3. Give Her A Break From The Kitchen

One of the best ways to make your wife feel special is to give her a break from kitchen work. There is no denying fact that your wife would be looking after you and your family day and night. It will be no less than a great surprise to let your wife enjoy her day while you are handling the kitchen work. Nothing can make her feel more special than this.

4. Surprise Her Throughout The Day

If you are looking for some great ideas to make your wife feel loved and special, then you can surely surprise your favourite being throughout the day. For this, you don't have to spend much.

You can surprise her with sweet notes and greeting cards throughout the day. You can hide those notes in the place she can find easily. Or you can bring small gifts for her and present her at regular intervals. This will surely make her blush and fall in love with you once again. This will surely make her day.

5. Take Her Out For Shopping

Your wife will surely find it as a sweet gesture if you take her out for shopping. You can help her by choosing different outfits or cosmetics. You can also assist her in buying home décor items.

6. Support Her To Pursue Her Dreams

It might be possible that your wife would have given up on her dreams after marriage and having kids. Maybe she wanted to be a painter or a writer but couldn't do so due to family responsibilities. If yes, then it is high time when you motivate your dear wife to pursue her dreams. Trust me, nothing can be more special than this on Karwa Chauth.

7. Invite Her Family And Friends

In order to surprise your wife, you can invite her family members and friends on this day. She will no less than happy to see her family and friends with her to celebrate Karwa Chauth. This way you will be bringing divine happiness on your wife's face. She will surely notice this sweet gesture of yours and will feel blessed to have you as a husband.

8. Help Her To Get Ready For The Celebration

On Karwa Chauth every married woman dons herself in the best possible way. It is said that on this day a married woman gets ready for her husband. Therefore, you can surely help your wife to get ready and look more beautiful. You can help her style her hair and assist her in doing her own makeup. This way you will be able to see your wife smile.

If you are thinking to bring some amazing gifts for your wife, then you can surely do the same. But then you should remember, a sweet gesture matters more than bringing gifts. Show your genuine love and care for your wife to make her feel special and celebrate Karwa Chauth.