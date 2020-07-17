10 Important Things Women Need To Do After Getting Married Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

It is obvious that after your wedding is over, you (read: women) would surely want to take some rest from the relatives and rituals. After all, smiling and posing throughout your wedding with a heavy dress and loads of jewellery isn't an easy thing to do. But if you think you have nothing important to do right after your wedding is over and you have moved to your in-laws' house, then you may be wrong.

This is because there are some important work that you may not pay attention to. If you are wondering what those things are that you need to do after your marriage, then scroll down this article to read more.

1. Stick To Your Job

Your parents and other people may suggest you leave your job for a while as you need to adjust to the new environment. But if you aren't willing to leave your job, then you can stick to your job. You can still go to your office and work as you did earlier. Believe it or not, people may assume as a homemaker if you stay away from your work life for a long time. It is not that being a homemaker is a bad thing, but if you do not want to be a homemaker, then you don't have to quit your job. You can let your in-laws know that you will be going back to your work.

2. Go For Marriage License

After you are married, it is important that you go for getting your marriage license. Your wedding officiant will look into the paperwork and will ensure that you get your marriage license without any hassle. However, this may take a few weeks' time. The sooner you opt for it, the better it will be.

3. Try To Know Your New Family

This is quite important for you and for retaining your marital bliss. You need to know your new family as this will help you in getting used to the new environment. This will ensure that you are able to adjust to your new household. Moreover, this way you will know more about your in-laws and other people. But you need to be patient and calm as well. It will take you some time to know everyone in a better way.

4. Stay In Touch With Your Loved Ones

Just because you are married and your in-laws don't fancy you talking to your friends and loved ones, doesn't mean that you would stop staying in touch with them. You can surely stay in touch with them and share your whereabouts. You can call your friends and make some plans to hang out together. Also, if you wish then you can ask your in-laws to let your loved ones pay you a visit. This way you won't feel lonely and exhausted in the new environment.

5. Call Your Parents, When Necessary

It is obvious that you may find it difficult to adjust with your in-laws after getting married. You may not be able to get used to the new culture and tradition. In that case, it is advisable that you call your parents and seek their advice. You can connect to your mom if you want to learn any new recipe or if you are feeling lonely. Also, you can share the problems and challenges incurred by you at your in-laws' place.

6. Be Who You Are

It is important that you be who you are. Your in-laws and spouse may expect you to be like they want you to be. They may want you to embrace their likes and dislikes and live accordingly. But that doesn't mean you have to forget your individuality. You can still be who you are and live your life according to your wish. You can still eat your favourite food and watch your genre of movies. This is because unless you aren't happy, you won't be able to keep your family happy. You may find it frustrating to leave behind your individuality and try to be someone else.

7. Avoid Owning The Entire Household Chores

Being an Indian married woman, people would expect you to take ownership of the entire housework. Your in-laws may expect you to do each and every housework. You need to understand that it isn't your sole responsibility to do all the household work if you aren't willing for the same. You can let your spouse know that you can't do all the household work and there's nothing wrong with this.

8. Update Your Relationship Status On Social Media

Now, this is up to you to decide whether or not to update your relationship status on social media. If you feel that it is important for you to let the world know that you tied the knot with your husband, then you can do the same. Else you can let things be just the way they are. However, there's nothing wrong with updating your marital status as this will fetch you numerous blessings and wishes from your distant friends and relatives.

9. Let Your Employer Know

This is one of the important things that you need to do after your marriage. Though you might have told your employer about your plan of getting married, you can tell the same to your HR. This is because there might be a need to make some small changes in your documents such as health insurance, tax information, etc., even if you do not wish to change your name.

10. Discuss Finances With Your Spouse

Now, this is the thing that is not only important but quite advisable as well. Discussing your finances with your spouse after you are done with the wedding and honeymoon, can help you in deciding in what ways you will be spending, saving and investing your money. You can let your husband know if you still want to support your parents financially or bear the expenses of your sibling (s). Moreover, discussing finance may give you a precise idea of in what ways your partner handles the money. You can also find out if you and your partner are on the same page.

Well, there are a number of things that you ought to do after getting married. You will eventually look after those jobs in the course of time. With patience and support of your spouse, you can also make sure that things are going well.