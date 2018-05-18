How Happy Relationships Become Abusive?

Wondering what do happily married couples do? Thinking about how two souls enjoy being with each other under a single roof?

What makes for a healthy romantic relationship differs from couple to couple, as it depends on how they treat each other in daily life.

It takes a lot of effort to build a relationship. It never happens overnight. A trusted relationship takes a lot of time and patience. It depends on how much effort you put into it. For any relationship to grow and stay strong, the partners should take all the necessary effort.

In this article, you will find what are the efforts you need to take in order to make yourself have a happy relationship and what all happens in a happy marriage that would help keep the love always blooming.

1. Communication

In every marriage, one important thing to remember is communication. If there is no communication in between a couple, the marriage never lasts. Communication is key. It is by far one of the most important qualities in a healthy relationship that happy couples follow. Still, not everyone knows how to communicate properly and in a positive way.

Happy and healthy couples know how to keep this game at par with each other. They communicate regularly and make sure there is no stone left unturned. They vocalize their love, saying "I love you" often and offer compliments to each other. They also discuss the bad instead of sweeping problems under the rug. Healthy couples never avoid conflicts, and they know how to keep the lines of communication open. Happy couples know that the best conversations happen without the distraction of phones, tablets, and laptops or any form of technology.

In order to move forward as a couple, the two need to truly talk about their feelings. It doesn't matter how awkward or uncomfortable it feels, it always makes up for a long-lasting and fulfilling marriage.

2. Respect Is Important

Just like communication, respect is a compulsory aspect in a happy marriage. Couples who respect each other are the ones that stick together. There are certain things couples do that bring down the level of respect for each other.

Giving respect is the key to a healthy relationship. It keeps the bond more firm and intact. Happy and healthy married couples always respect each other, as they know it for certain that they want their marriage to be a happy feeling.

3. Spending Quality Time With Each Other

Happily married couples don't crave to spend the whole day with each other. They know, it would make the marriage unpleasant and an unsung story of a loving couple. Rather than spending all the time together, they spend the required amount of their day with each other; but they make sure that it is quality time.

It is always quality over quantity and these couples know how to rightfully adjust their time to spend some quality time.

4. Spending Time Apart

Like spending time with each other is important in a marriage, spending time apart is also equally important. Being independent and doing things that you ought to do is very important. When a couple spends time apart, they learn the value of time and their love for each other. This makes them get more closely with each other.

Maintaining certain boundaries is the key to a happy and satisfied relationship.

5. Complimenting Each Other Often

People, after a certain point in time in a relationship, forget to compliment each other. It happens when they start to take the relationship for granted.

In order to be a happy couple, you need to compliment your partner often and vice versa. This keeps the interest intact between the two and makes up for a happy and healthy relationship. Thus, the marriage stays put with the couple being happy in it.

Complimenting each other takes the relationship a long way.

6. Intimacy

Happy couples have the intimacy intact. They maintain the level of intimacy, in order to keep the relationship game strong. Intimacy in the form of physical and mental being is the necessity in a relationship, and when the level of intimacy is right, you know that your relationship is strong and happy.

7. Sex

The art of making love is known to happy couples. They indulge in sex like they are losing themselves.

Understanding the needs and wants of each other in sex, they keep up the fusion of sex and the art in great heights. The love they share is seen in the bed. The intensity of sex keeps increasing, as they keep growing in the relationship.

To have a happy relationship, sex is very important and it plays a very big role. The love that connects physically is the love that stays for long.

In order to have a happy relationship, couples should engage in making love quite often. If not daily, then weekly.

But the art of making love should never cease to rest.

These seven reasons make a married couple and if you want the same in your case, you better start following the same and feel the relationship grow in between you two. Marriage might be a difficult game to handle, but it is worth every shot. Things fall into place once you start following these pointers you just read.