Relationship Goals: Personal Questions To Ask And Know About Your Compatibility

Many times people get into a relationship without even understanding the compatibility rate between each other. It is very important in a relationship to have a better understanding and compatibility. These personal questions will help you get to know each other and the compatibility between you and your partner.

Romantic relationships are a lot of fun. The start of a new relationship is always one of the most exciting times, as you and your partner explore each other. You get to know one another's hopes, dreams, desires, fantasies, and bodies.

But what happens after a certain period of time in the relationship? Do the same characteristics you found exciting earlier still entice you? Or you got accustomed and bored of it? The compatibility issues crop up normally after a longer period of engagement with your partner.

To know your compatibility with your partner, you need to get into a personal level of conversation.

It will not only help you understand the compatibility, it will also give you an understanding as to how your partner thinks and what your partner likes and dislikes. You will get a detailed knowledge or character sketch about your partner by asking these questions.

Personal Questions To Ask Your Partner:

1. What was the experience that impacted you the most in your life?

2. How would your best friends describe you?

3. What did your last relationship teach you?

4. Do you prefer dating just one person and see where it goes or dating multiple people until you make a decision?

5. If a psychic could tell you what will happen in the future, what would you want to know?

6. Which fictional character do you believe is the most like yourself?

7. What is the craziest thing that you've done with someone?

8. Do you like me to pursue you or do you prefer to do the chasing?

9. Who is the first person you call when you're in trouble?

10. What are some of your favourite quotes and why do you relate to them?

11. Do you think confessions make a relationship stronger?

12. What is the one thing you've always wanted to cross off your bucket list, but haven't yet?

13. Would you relocate for me?

14. Who is your role model?

15. Do you believe in soul mates?

16. How long does it take you to really trust someone?

17. What are your beliefs about God?

18. Are you still in touch with your childhood friends?

19. What was your favourite romantic moment and why?

20. What is your biggest regret in life so far?

21. If you could choose one superpower, what would it be and why?

22. What's your love language?

23. Would you ever just quit everything and start over in a new country?

24. What is the best advice you've ever been given?

25. Where do you go when you need some inspiration?

26. If money and career were no object, what would you really be doing?

27. What's the one thing you would like to change about yourself today and why?

28. If you could change anything about your past, what would it be?

29. What are you most grateful for in your life?

30. What do you think of online dating?

32. Do you usually follow your heart or your head?

33. Would you be with someone who doesn't have the same beliefs as you?

34. If you knew that you only had one year to live, what would you change in your life?

These are the 35 personal, funny and interesting questions that would really give you an insight about your partner and see the compatibility between you both.

