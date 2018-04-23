Every relationship is a new beginning and every beginning is the end of a past. Falling in love is the most beautiful feeling where you always feel like spending time doing everything and nothing at the same time.

Every new relationship makes the world around the couple seem an amazing place to live in. But to be honest, here there are things that every new couple should discuss. These would let the relationship go a long way and help the couple build a better relationship.

These are a few things you need to discuss with your partner if you are in a new relationship.

Let's see the topics that you need to discuss today in order to build a better relationship.

Got Into A New Relationship? Here Are Things You Need To Discuss

1. Past Relationships

You both need to be clear with each other about your past relationships. Telling all about the past is a good way to build a new relationship. It gives a moral support for truth and honesty and proves that you want each other more than you want to spend time in your past.

2. Boundaries

You need to talk about the parameters in order to constrict yourself from doing something that your partner doesn't like. When you and your partner talk and decide about all these boundaries, you make it easy for understanding each other.

Boundaries are basically certain lines that are never to be crossed in a relationship. These lines are based on trust, comfort zone, personal space and emotional support.

3. Families

Talking and sharing the details and how each and everyone is in the family, gives the other a sneak peek into your family. In this manner, you make your S.O. accustomed before even he/she meets your family. Family plays a vital role in the relationship and you need to be cautious about each other's family.

4. Money

Money is a very sensitive subject should be discussed earlier in the relationship. It is extremely difficult talking about money at the start of a relationship. But it is necessary to make your partner know about your spending and saving habits and hearing the same from your S.O.

It is good to know from the start about each other's money management and the expectations from the shared expenses for future planning.

5. Future Plans

Talking about the future in the start of a relationship is all about speaking about the short term plans ahead that you and your S.O. have in mind. This clears the path of having any confusion and it keeps you and your partner on the same path to take the relationship ahead.

6. Expectations

It is crucial to let each other know what you want and what are your expectations from each other and from the relationship. It eases the tension brewing between the partners and you get to go with your partner on a straight track without having any hurdlers based on expectations.

Just going on with the relationship without even discussing this creates a mess later that you can certainly avoid from the start. Talk about the expectations from each other and from the relationship. You and your partner require it a lot.

7. Personal Space

Your personal space is important. It is the same for your partner as well. Talking about this with each other is mandatory for the relationship. The sooner you and your partner discuss this, it becomes easier for either of you to feel more comfortable in the relationship.

8. Physical Intimacy

As a couple, you should respect each other's physical attributes and should pay heed to the wants of each other's physical affection.

Having a conversation based on this and getting to know the physical wants of your partner and telling yours, helps you both in divulging into a very intimate relationship.

Learning the facts about your partner's desires gives you a better insight into him/her.

These 8 facts are the ones you need to discuss in the first year of relationship as the relationship is still fairly new. In order to go a long way in your relationship, it is always advised to clear the confusions, dilemma, and things that you think would bother you half way.

A relationship might be a match made in heaven but it is certain that the couple works for it until the end.

