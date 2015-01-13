Pongal 2020: Gift Ideas That Will Put A Smile On Your Loved Ones Face Marriage And Beyond oi-Praveen Kumar

Are you wondering about the best gifts for Pongal? In South India, Pongal is a very big festival. In fact, it is almost the biggest festival of the year. More than anything else, it is a festival which gives you an opportunity to buy some gifts for your wife and family members. Actually, you don't need occasions to surprise your wife with gifts. But still, Pongal is an awesome occasion to give the best gifts.

This year Pongal will begin on 15 January and will end on 18 January. So it is better that you have the gifts ready for your loved ones.

Khara Pongal - Traditional Pongal Recipe

The best gifts for Pongal would always be clothes. But beyond clothes, let us explore a few more options in this article. A gift from a husband to a wife can always have a romantic touch to it. So, you can use your own imagination and gift her with something that makes her love you more. But for the purpose of this article, we have come up with options that are widely available for massive discounts throughout the southern part of India, especially during Pongal. So, here are some Pongal gift ideas.

Gift ideas for Pongal

Clothes/sarees

In fact, Pongal is the right time to do all the shopping. All the shops offer massive discounts and mind blowing rebates. You can buy the best sarees for your wife thanks to the discounts. So, clothes should top your list of gifts as Pongal is a festival and your wife needs to wear new clothes while she participates in the Pongal festival activities in your area.

Car

If you can afford, gift your wife with her favourite car. Book it a few days ago and gift her the keys on Pongal. She will be mesmerised with such a gesture. Also, your brand new car can be taken to the temple on the day of Pongal for a simple puja.

Steel utensils/kitchen utilities

Pongal is the best time to buy new steel utensils and throw away old ones. In fact, it is a tradition in some places. They replace the old ones with the new ones. As all shops offer discounts, surprise your wife saying that you are ready for shopping.

Mobile phone

It is a good idea to walk into a mobile shop much before Pongal. This is because most of the mobile companies offer festival offers and people grab the opportunity fast. If you are lucky enough, you can buy your wife's favourite mobile for a thrown away price during Pongal.

Electronic gadgets can also be Pongal gifts

Buying gadgets should be done with care. You can't buy something random and gift it to your wife. Such items can't be surprise gifts. You must discuss with your wife and let her make the decision. You simply need to wait patiently while you let her do the shopping in the mall.