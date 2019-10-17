14 Little Things About Men That Women Find Attractive Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

When men talk about what they like in a woman, they might talk about her figure or physical beauty. A woman might look for factors other than looks and physique when talking about what makes a man attractive. It could be the way he walks, stares, laughs or even the way he unbuttons his shirt!

There is a long list of things that women secretly find attractive about men. So if you (read men) are really interested to know what are those qualities that can make you attractive among the women then please scroll down and help yourself.

Also read: 11 Qualities Women Look For While Choosing Their Future Husband. Men, Grab A Pen And Paper!

1. Placing Your Hand Slightly Over Her Back While Guiding Her To The Seat

Women love gentlemen. They love to be with someone who knows how to treat a woman. A woman loves when a man guides her to the seat by placing his hand slightly over her back. She feels comfortable and safe when you do so.

2. Staring At Women With Soft Gaze

Though women hate men whose gaze makes them uncomfortable, women certainly love when they catch you looking at her in a gentle manner. They love your soft gaze and the way you get startled when they catch you staring at them.

3. Doing WorkOut

It is obvious that men love women who stay fit and are confident of their physique. Likewise, women too love men who are fit and have a well-built physique. They love to see when men sweat while exercising and pay attention to their physique. Their perfectly trimmed biceps and broad shoulders are quite irresistible for women.

4. Reaching Out To The Top Shelf

Not all women are tall, some are blessed with short height as well. Though short women are such a cutie, sometimes they can't reach the top shelf. It is then when men come to help her out by reaching the top shelf. Though you might not notice it, women really find this attractive and tempting.

5. Cooking

If you really want to impress the woman of your dreams, then you must know what she loves. If she is a foodie, you can cook something for them. Even though you may not enjoy cooking, you can surely make a cup of coffee or some snacks for her to eat. Trust me, she will go head over heels for you.

6. Dropping Her Safely To Her Home

In this world, where heinous crimes against women have become the new normal if you take the charge of ensuring the safety of the woman, no wonder she will get impressed by you. Though you may not notice, she will admire you secretly and develop a soft corner in her heart.

Also read: 7 Things Women Do That Men Find Hard To Resist

7. Being Supportive And Giving Best Advice

Men who show their support to women and offer them help can really succeed in winning their hearts. Women love men who are ready to help and give them the best advice. This makes them feel that her man really cares for her.

8. Offering Her Your Jacket Or Coat

Showing care and respect is what makes women feel attracted to men. Women love it when men offer their jacket or coat while women feel cold. They love this gesture of men and consider it as one of the best things that a man does.

9. Running Your Hands Through Her Hair

Women love when men run their fingers in an impromptu way through her hair. But that doesn't mean you will keep jiggling through her hair. She loves when you fix those locks behind her ears. This makes her believe that you consider her beautiful.

10. Driving Smoothly

You might enjoy the idea of driving fast. But women like to be with men who drive in a calm and safe manner. Women never fancy men who love to show off.

11. Being Nice With Kids And Animals

Women love men who are affectionate for animals and kids. Since women have a soft and nurturing nature, they find you attractive when you are nice and kind to animals and kids. As it shows your soft and caring side.

12. Helping Her To Cross The Road

Crossing roads is not a big deal but helping her cross the road can really make a big impact on a woman's heart. She will surely notice how you hold her hand and let her be on the safe side while crossing the road. This makes her believe you are concerned for her.

13. Acknowledging Her Presence

A woman loves it when you acknowledge her presence. You may not know, but this makes you look attractive when you show her respect and talk to her politely. She will surely notice these little things.

14. Wrapping Arms Around Her

Woman finds it the most comforting thing. When you wrap your arms around her, it makes her feel safe, almost like a home. Making her feel safe is the best thing to do because she is placing her trust in you.

Also read: 7 Types Of Relationships You Should Know About So That You Can Pick The Best One For Yourself!

We hope these qualities will help you to know what women find attractive in you other than your physical appearance. Women always prefer an emotionally strong man rather than someone who appears to be cool but is shallow inside.