8 Signs There's No Emotional Intimacy In Your Relationship

1. You Do Not Share Each Other's Problems This is one of the most obvious signs that you and your partner do not share emotional intimacy. You may hesitate in sharing your problems with your partner, as you may think your partner won't understand you or would judge you. Sharing problems with each other is one of the best ways to help someone in solving the problems and challenges of life. Also, you will be able to maintain a transparency level in your relationship.

2. You Feel Difficult To Trust Each Other When there is no emotional intimacy, it is obvious that you won't trust your partner. Instead, you may feel that your partner is least concerned about you, and therefore, there is no point in placing your trust in that person. This can lead to a lack of transparency in your relationship. Though for certain things, you may trust your partner easily, when it comes to an important decision, you may prefer not discussing it with your partner. The same will happen from your partner's end. He/she may not trust you with something extremely important.

3. You Rarely Take Each Other's Advice Seeking your partner's advice and taking the same into account shows that both of you are not only emotionally connected but also have a mutual understanding. But if you and your partner avoid giving advice to each other, it is because you don't trust each other, which means you may be lacking emotional intimacy in your relationship. Since you and your partner do not discuss problems in your relationship, you may not consider each other's advice.

4. You Often Complain About Each Other It goes without saying that no perfect human exists on this planet. There can be times when you may dislike some of your partner's habits. But, if you and your partner often complain about each other and indulge in blame games, then this is the sign that there's no emotional intimacy between you two. In that case, rather than pointing out the mistakes, you can sit and talk about how to overcome the differences. Also read: 8 Questions That Can Help You To Find Out If Your Partner Is Ignoring You

5. You Do Not Practice Forgiveness There is nothing bad about forgiving your partner for mistakes that he or she did. In fact, it shows that you value the relationship more than your ego. But, if this is not the case in your relationship as you and your partner neither apologise nor forgive, then this shows your relationship lacks emotional intimacy. There is no point in fighting with your partner for the things that went wrong. Rather than arguing and speaking harsh words, you can forgive each other and increase emotional intimacy.

6. You Spend Less Time Together It is essential for couples to spend time with each other to strengthen their relationship and bond. When you spend time together, you tend to talk about the problems and things you need to do to make each other feel loved. Also, both of you build some emotional connection that further leads to a strong emotional intimacy.

7. You Touch Each Other Only While Making Love If you think intimacy is only about doing things in your bedroom, then you may be wrong. If you rarely hold hands and cuddle, then this shows you do not share emotional intimacy in your relationship. Intimacy is all about doing things to shower love upon your partner.