    8 Signs Of Serious Relationship Problems That No One Should Ignore

    By

    There is no rule book that can guide you to make your relationship perfect. Every relationship has its own ups and downs. Even if you share a strong bond with your partner, there can be times when things might not go the way you expected. It is good to be positive for your relationship but being too optimistic and overconfident for your relationship can lead to many problems as well.

    Think of a situation where your partner comes to you and says that he/she is no more interested in sustaining this relationship. Won't that be shocking for you? In order to save you from such a situation, we have mentioned some red flags in a relationship, that you must not ignore.

    7 Ways In Which You Can Deal With Your Over-Protective Boyfriend

    1. You No More Talk About Each Other's Problems

    A healthy relationship is the one in which partners discuss each other's problems and look out for solutions. If you are going through a phase where you and your partner have stopped talking about each other's problems, then it is a sign that something is wrong in your relationship.

    In fact, there can be instances where your partner no more seeks your advice or simply ignores your opinions. Rather than ignoring this problem, you need to sit and talk with your partner.

    2. There Is Financial Infidelity In Your Relationship

    Financial infidelity with your partner itself is a serious issue. As a couple, you must trust your partner when it comes to money. But if you find that your partner is hiding his or her expenses and doesn't want to discuss the spending habit, then ignoring this problem might take a toll on your relationship. Though it is absolutely fine to have financial independence in your relationship, having financial infidelity says that you want to have a different financial goal.

    3. Your Partner Makes Plans Without You

    Most couples generally hang out together but there are times, when they may not have similar plans. While one of the partners may want to stay at home, the other partner may like to hang out with their friends. But if this is a recurring thing, and your partner rarely informs you about his or her plans or vice-versa then you must take notice of this.

    You need to find out why your partner no more includes you in his or her plans. Being egoistic and thinking that it is none of your business may affect your relationship.

    4. You No More Trust Each Other

    Trust is the foundation of all relationships. It is that one thing that integrates two individuals together. But if you feel uncomfortable in trusting your partner for something or vice-versa then there are some serious issues that you might be ignoring. A relationship is not only about having mushy conversations or indulging in sexual acts. In fact, it is about trusting and relying on each other emotionally as well. So, if there are trust issues between you and your partner, then it is high time you should look for fixing things in your relationship.

    Also read: 8 Ways To Bring Your Relationship Back On Track When Your Partner Is Pulling Away

    5. There Is Lack Of Intimacy Between You And Your Partner

    Intimacy is not only about having sex. It is also about cuddles, kisses and hugs or simply holding hands for that matter. But if you are going through a situation where having sex with your partner is the only way of bonding with them, then take a break, pause and think where your relationship is going. If you don't take care of this, your relationship may also hit a dead end.

    6. There Is Lack Of Mutual Respect

    Mutual respect and understanding are some of those factors that decide the foundation of every relationship. For couples, it is quite necessary to have mutual respect for each other. But if you are more concerned about your ego and is always desperate to prove yourself right in front of your partner or vice-versa, then time to rethink what you are doing to your relationship.

    7. You Are No More Generous For Each Other

    Generally, couples are quite generous to each other. Such as you may pay for your partner's bill and won't think twice before helping your partner with some money. However, the problem arises when you do not want to be generous to your partner. You may feel that you must not spend a single penny over your partner as he or she earns on their own. If there exists such a situation in your relationship, then you need to give it a thought as to how to take it forward.

    8. There Is Lack Of Meaningful Conversation

    In order to ensure whether or not you and your partner are on the same page, there have to be meaningful conversations in your relationship. But if you and your partner are finding excuses to avoid effective communication, then something might be wrong. Without communication, you won't be able to figure out the root cause of the problems or work on it.

    Also read: 13 Signs That Tell You Are Being Selfish In Your Relationship

    Love is never one-size-fits-all and therefore, every couple needs to put on different efforts in their relationship. Ignoring problems in your relationship will not only worsen the situation but will also create misunderstandings between you and your partner.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
