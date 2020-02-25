Just In
7 Tips To Maintain Intimacy In A Long-Distance Relationship
When you are in a long-distance relationship, it is obvious that you won't be able to meet your partner quite often. Thus, maintaining the sex life in your long-distance relationship can be a bit difficult. But that doesn't mean you can't have intimacy in your relationship.
Those who prefer physical intimacy over emotional bonding, maintaining a long-distance relationship will be like 'mission impossible'. It is only about making love to each other, they need to know it also comprises emotional bond, talking sweet things to each other and making each other feel loved even without having a physical connection.
20 Signs You Are Falling In Love With Someone
Therefore, we are here with some tips that can help you in maintaining intimacy in your relationship. In case, you are in a long-distance relationship or moving to different cities, you can go through these tips.
1. Talk Things Out, Don’t Sleep With The Problem
Communication is one of the most important pillars of a strong relationship. Irrespective of whether you and your partner are in a long-distance relationship, having effective communication is essential for your relationship. When you are regularly communicating with your partner, distance won't matter in your relationship. Moreover, you will be able to know what's going on in each other's life. You can make your partner feel that the distance is not going to affect your bond.
2. Take Help Of Technology
Technology can be one of the best ways to keep the spark alive in your long-distance relationship. These days there are so many platforms through which you can make a video call to your partner. In addition to the video calls, you can share pictures and short video clips with each other. This can help you in staying connected to each other, despite being physically apart. In order to take your relationship to the next level, you can also watch some romantic movies online.
3. Build Emotional Connection
If you have the notion that only physical connection is required to keep the spark alive in your relationship, then you may be wrong. This is because an emotional connection will help you to strengthen your relationship. For this, you can provide mental and emotional support to your partner. Share each other's problems and find solutions for the same. You can also motivate your partner to give their best in their career and daily life. Once both of you are emotionally well-connected, you will be able to work on improving your physical intimacy.
4. Give Surprise Visits To Your Partner
Though distance can make you feel miserable, you can plan for meeting each other on some special occasion. Such as you can meet your partner on his/her birthday or on your anniversary. While you are planning to meet your partner, you can share your desires and fantasies with each other. This way both of you will be able to plan the things accordingly.
5. Tease Your Partner
How about teasing each other by sending naughty and flirty text messages? Well, there's nothing bad in being naughty in your relationship and letting your partner know how badly you are missing him/her. You can talk about the cosy things you did last time you met and what else you want to do when you meet next time. Also, you can share some naughty pictures and voice messages to express your desires and fantasies.
6. Include Sexting In Your Relationship
Who said you can only text 'good morning', 'goodnight' and ask each other's whereabouts through texts? You can surely talk dirty through text messages or sexting, in simpler words. This can be one of the best ways to increase intimacy while being physically apart. Sexting can also help you in reminiscing about your past sensual acts and some cosy moments that you spent together. Things can become more intense when you become comfortable with each other in your long-distance relationship.
7. Try Fantasising Things
Being in a long-distance relationship doesn't mean you can gain pleasure only when you are on the same bed. You can enjoy long-distance lovemaking by fantasising things together. For this, you can talk about how you want the things to be done in the bed and what kind of sex toys you would love to try when both of you are together. In addition to this, you can also try gaining self-pleasure together while both of you are connected over a phone call.
Though being intimate in a long-distance relationship can seem tough in the beginning, you can discuss the same with your partner. Once you are comfortable in sharing your problems, emotions, desires and urge to meet, things can get easy. Also, you will be able to establish a strong bond while staying miles apart.