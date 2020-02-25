7 Tips To Maintain Intimacy In A Long-Distance Relationship

1. Talk Things Out, Don’t Sleep With The Problem Communication is one of the most important pillars of a strong relationship. Irrespective of whether you and your partner are in a long-distance relationship, having effective communication is essential for your relationship. When you are regularly communicating with your partner, distance won't matter in your relationship. Moreover, you will be able to know what's going on in each other's life. You can make your partner feel that the distance is not going to affect your bond.

2. Take Help Of Technology Technology can be one of the best ways to keep the spark alive in your long-distance relationship. These days there are so many platforms through which you can make a video call to your partner. In addition to the video calls, you can share pictures and short video clips with each other. This can help you in staying connected to each other, despite being physically apart. In order to take your relationship to the next level, you can also watch some romantic movies online.

3. Build Emotional Connection If you have the notion that only physical connection is required to keep the spark alive in your relationship, then you may be wrong. This is because an emotional connection will help you to strengthen your relationship. For this, you can provide mental and emotional support to your partner. Share each other's problems and find solutions for the same. You can also motivate your partner to give their best in their career and daily life. Once both of you are emotionally well-connected, you will be able to work on improving your physical intimacy.

4. Give Surprise Visits To Your Partner Though distance can make you feel miserable, you can plan for meeting each other on some special occasion. Such as you can meet your partner on his/her birthday or on your anniversary. While you are planning to meet your partner, you can share your desires and fantasies with each other. This way both of you will be able to plan the things accordingly.

5. Tease Your Partner How about teasing each other by sending naughty and flirty text messages? Well, there's nothing bad in being naughty in your relationship and letting your partner know how badly you are missing him/her. You can talk about the cosy things you did last time you met and what else you want to do when you meet next time. Also, you can share some naughty pictures and voice messages to express your desires and fantasies.

6. Include Sexting In Your Relationship Who said you can only text 'good morning', 'goodnight' and ask each other's whereabouts through texts? You can surely talk dirty through text messages or sexting, in simpler words. This can be one of the best ways to increase intimacy while being physically apart. Sexting can also help you in reminiscing about your past sensual acts and some cosy moments that you spent together. Things can become more intense when you become comfortable with each other in your long-distance relationship.