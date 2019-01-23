When You Fall In Love After A One Night Stand

1. The confusion Between the L words. What are you craving for? If given a chance, would you rather spend one more night with them or enjoy emotional intimacy? Try to decode what you're feeling. Lust or love. If you choose the latter, you've fallen. And you've fallen hard.

2. The step If you know your feelings are true and you're ready to do something about it, don't be afraid to take the initiative. We don't mean a booty call. But ask them out on a date. Probably for a coffee or dinner. Calling them home would just complicate things (Well, you know...)

3. Subtle confrontation As tricky as it sounds, this one needs a bit of planning. The more you try to push this step, the harder it gets. You need to tell them how you feel but don't just hand over your heart. Tell them you enjoy spending time with them and see if they are receptive. If yes, you know cupid has drawn the string of his bow. Well, what happens next? That entirely depends on how the conversation goes. If they're into you too, you're going to experience a feeling that is much better than an orgasm (well, we don't promise you that!). And if things work out and you and your boo decide to get into a relationship, you most definitely should read THIS.THINGS TO REMEMBER IN A NEW RELATIONSHIP For the ones who don't have their lucky stars right now, and you pick up on signs that they're not into you, we got your back!

1. Thank you, next! Everyone deserves to love and be loved. So what if he's not the one? Click, click delete. Just like Ariana taught us. There's someone else out there who's going to give you the kind of love that you deserve.

2. Dating apps to the rescue Taking advantage of the fact that we live in the age of dating apps like tinder and bubble, it's safe to say that hooking up is easier than ever before. Download some dating apps and get going, who knows your perfect partner is one right swipe away!