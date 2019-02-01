Truth About Compatibility In A Relationship

Compatibility isn't just two people being in love. It isn't about those butterflies in your stomach before going on a date. It isn't about the great sex. It isn't about you willing to go above and beyond to make them happy. Compatibility is a feeling of belonging, a sense of togetherness.

If you're attracted to someone whom you have nothing in common with, and all that excites you is the hanky-panky, after which none of you likes to stay, here's something you need to know - once the honeymoon period wears off, you're going to be left with literally nothing. Don't get us wrong, we don't mean all committed couples are compatible either. Compatibility, commitment and love are completely different things.

Checking your compatibility before you tie the knot is extremely important. You guys could be crazy in love but if you don't have compatibility, your relationship is certainly going to be short-lived.

This is why dating plays a major role. In the beginning, when you are starting to know each other, you hide your demons and portray the best side of you. When you start spending more time with them, it is when you start to see and accept them for who they really are. The guard goes down and you stop hiding behind a mask.

What are the signs you have to keep an eye on to see if you're compatible with someone?