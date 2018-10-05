Know When To Move Out Of A Relationship

You are taken too much for granted Is it even a relationship where you are taken too much for granted? I guess it is slavery where you are taken too much for granted. Yes, you read that right. When two people actually love each other, there is an equality in the love that is being shared. If the equality is lost and you are the only one who is giving and taken too much for granted, what sense does it even make? It is high time that you should move out of the relationship without even giving a second thought.

You are not being respected like before Things do change and get sour with the course of time. But, respect is one thing that a human being needs more than anything else. Self respect is one thing that a person cannot compromise with. A person can compromise over, food, water, clothes, shelter, anything but not self respect. If you are not getting the same respect as you are giving and letting your self respect get hurt, then it is high time that you should move out of the relationship.

You are fed up of giving chances There is a limit to give second chances to anything and anyone. Everytime your partner makes an unacceptable mistake and asks for the forgiveness and a second chance and you forgive the person because you love them and don't want to lose them. But, the question is, how many second chances? There is a limit to second chances also. The more chances you give, the more you will be taken for granted. The sorries will make no more sense. This is a pure indication of the time when you should move on.

You do not feel that spark anymore Rather than dragging a relationship, it is always better to give up on that and just move on. Everything becomes weird when you drag it. A draggy relationship makes no sense. It will be better for both of you if you both confess to each other that it has become very draggy and you both are unable to handle the relationship.

Never ending fights Fights are a part of any relationship. But what if the fights are never ending? What if they become your daily routine? Any relationship should have a majority ratio of conversation and a little bit of arguments, fights, etc. but if you two are fighting on a daily basis and on every minor thing, then it clearly means that you both can never come to a conclusion and can never agree with each other which completely means that you both are not compatible for each other.