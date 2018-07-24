There are certain elements a girl in every relationship expects from her partner. These elements are often characteristics of how she wants her man to be. The nature of every relationship is to be closely bounded by the two souls in love. Every girl wishes to see these traits in her man and these relationship goals are the ones that she craves the most.

In certain relationship goals, your girl wishes to see these traits in you and these traits are the ones that give her the security of you being a real man.

Being in a relationship is difficult and it is a constant work of development. No relationship is perfect and no relationship stays stagnant. Every relationship keeps moving forward and acts in the favour of the couple as long as their code of conduct is true to each other. These traits of a man that a girl seeks in the relationship speak a lot about how she has decoded the man she has forever craved for.

Relationship Goals; Your Girl Wishes To See These Traits In You:-

1. Thoughtful Attitude

The attitude of being selfless is always important in each and every kind of relationship. Being a man, you have to remember that when you enter a relationship with a girl, you are going to have to learn to share your life with her. You cannot afford to be selfish in your relationship then and still expect things to work out for the better and in the favour of the relationship.

You are going to have to be thoughtful. You are likely to create space in your mind and in your heart for your girl. You cannot be just be in a relationship without being the cherished man of your girl. Your acts of thoughtfulness will help you and your girl in the relationship. This is one thing your girl has always wanted.

2. Integrity

Being a man, you need to have the level of integrity that seeks respect from your partner. The way you and your girl are in the relationship depends a lot on your level of integrity. Every girl seeks a man with utmost level of integrity. They always want to make sure that they are in a relationship with a man who is very strong in his convictions and always stays true to his principles.

So when she knows that you are a man of integrity, who constantly sticks to the principles and who really stays true to his ethics and his morals, then she knows you are a guy who is mature enough to stay in a real relationship with her. She knows that you are a man she can really count on.

3. Kindness And Compassion

Kindness and compassion are things that every girl in a relationship seeks from her man. If you being a man don't show the act of kindness and compassion in your daily life, then you are not a real man in the eyes of your girl.

Being compassionate and kind is the virtue of a real man. When you are in a relationship and your girl seeks for such behaviour, this suggests that your girl wants you to be compassionate and kind in nature.

There can really be no love if there is no evidence of kindness. And if you just fail to be kind, then your girl knows that you as a man is incapable of love. It is important that you are not only kind to her but you maintain an air of kindness and compassion regardless of who you are interacting with.

You see when you are kind to your girl, but ain't kind to others, then your girl feels that you aren't really a kind man. You always should be consistently kind and compassionate and be a man with a pure and golden heart that your girl feels worth holding on to.

4. Consistent And Stable

Every girl seeks for a man who is consistent and stable by nature, who doesn't fluctuate or swings like a pendulum. No girl wants a guy who is going to be unstable and inconsistent in nature. You don't want be the guy who is just going to be filling your girl with a lot of uncertainty and anxiety. You shouldn't be the guy she can't really rely on even after being in a relationship.

You should be a man who is dependable in nature and who always has the girl's back whenever she needs you. Your girl needs a guy who is going to show up for her whether she asks you or not. You need to be the man who is going to show consistency and stability to the girl.

5. Patience

You have to be patient with your girl and she seeks this trait in you. You need to understand that we are humans and we are bound to make mistakes every now and then. We are bound to stumble here and there. We are never perfect. We are all incredibly flawed and we are all trying to figure things out as we go. There is no proper guideline to lead a happy life, and it is kind of like on-the-job learning for the most of us.

6. Humility Is Required

Remember that love and relationships are dynamic in nature and are always changing. Humility is important and is always going to be a requirement in any kind of relationship. A love that stays the same throughout its tenure is a love that won't survive.

As love and relationships evolve, the guy and the girl in the relationship have to evolve as well. If the guy doesn't then he isn't humble and has no humility. If he isn't humble, he won't acknowledge his need to become a better person for you and for the relationship.

These are the 6 traits every girl seeks in a man while in relationships. These are relationship goals that every couple has to achieve and these traits are the ones every man has to inculcate for their significant other.

