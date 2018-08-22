Law Of Attraction; Attractive Characteristics Of A Woman

Every woman has her own charm. Women always have their ways to attract the attention of a guy. Sometimes, without any intention, these charms work their way out. No matter what guys are doing or where they are just by watching a group of girls happily chatting or a cute girl passing by catches their attention. There is something that men find attractive in a woman. Did you ever think why men turn around and glance for more than two seconds everytime they find a woman attractive? This is indeed a question that must have aroused your curiosity by this time.

So, let's find out the most attractive things about a woman that attracts men.

Confidence

Your confidence matters to a man. Men find a woman with intelligence sexy and attractive. The way you talk or carry yourself makes a huge difference. Your confidence plays a big part in it. A confident woman is noticed more than a woman sans confidence. Confidence shows a lot of attributes about a woman.

Calmness

Men hate drama and things associated with it when it comes to a woman. They prefer women who are calm in nature and behaviour-wise relaxed.

Intelligence

A woman without a brain is as empty as a hollow cylinder. Men find it attractive when women speak their heart out with rational points. An intelligent woman shows ambition and knowledge. This attracts a man towards her.

Longer Legs

Men prefer women with longer legs. This is a physical attribute that they love to notice.

Blue Eyes

Blue eyes are rare and rare is what men get attracted to. Men find it irresistible.

Hair

Yes, there are a lot of men out there who first see a woman's hair. Men get attracted to hair as it beautifies a woman's persona. Hair plays a great deal in looking attractive. Men often pay attention to women who have a nice hairdo.

Hair is one of the biggest assets of a woman when it comes to attracting a guy. They play with their hair or run their hands through it, or move their long locks from one shoulder to the other with their hands to reveal their neck while making eye contact with a guy and that makes a woman more attractive to the eyes of a man.

An Older Appearance

Men normally find women attractive who look a bit more mature than their age. A little older appearance of a woman easily grabs a man's attention.

Irresistible Attitude

Attitude makes a person and in the case of a woman, attitude attracts a lot of men. Having a positive attitude gathers numerous attention from men. This is a trait that normally men find irresistible and makes them approach them.



Curves

Your assets play a vital role in gaining a man's attention. Men get attracted to a woman who maintains her physique. Men cannot stop but admire a woman who has got the right curves in the right places.

Glasses

Men find it attractive when women with long hair wear glasses. It makes those women irresistible. Men get attracted to them easily.

Sense Of Humour

Men and women both get attracted to the sense of humour. And in the case of women, they don't have to make a man laugh but just enjoy the little things that humour provides. This makes them more attractive in the eyes of men.



Mysterious

Men are curious about nature and revealing all the mystery to them makes a woman less desirable. Rather, holding on to the mysteries and being mysterious gets you the attention of a man as men find mysterious women way more attractive than a normal woman.

Attire That Suits

Wearing something that goes with the trend and with you, makes you more desirable than the others. The sense of dressing is important for a man to consider a woman attractive. Wear an appropriate dress for the given occasion and you will find men looking at you. This is because men get attracted to the way you dress.

There are so many other little things that men find sexy and attractive about a woman. But for now, these are the characteristics of a woman that attract a man; it should be a good start to read a man's mind and get his attention at the same time.

