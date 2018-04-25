Couple Drinking Games. Are You Ready For It?

Done with normal dining dates and even the long ride ones? What's next to do with your partner? Wondering? Well, I have curated a list of drinking games you and your partner can play for the coming date night.

There are various types of drinking games introduced to us. But out of them, some are very useful for date nights.

Drinking games mostly revolve around dares and something to discover about one another.

In order to know your partner in a much closer perspective, you might try these games.

The problem with finding drinking games for a night like this is that most of them usually require more than two people.

I have found the perfect couple drinking games in order to just sit back, enjoy yourself, and play the games while getting to know each other on a wider level.

Try these games but remember to drink responsibly and not just abuse your body with the drinks.

Couple Drinking Games

1. Spin The Bottle

How do you play spin the bottle with just two people?

I will tell you how you can. Instead of placing people in a circle, place sexy treats. Like some whipped cream, Jell-O shots, chocolate, etc. Spin the bottle, and when it points towards your partner, kiss him/her. And when it points to any other things, you're free to come up with super sexy ideas to use them. This way you can spin the bottle accordingly and enjoy your game.

2. Dare Ping Pong

Who doesn't love a fun game of beer pong?

This game is very simple. All you have to do is play beer pong just as you normally would. The catch is that there are dares and clothing pieces written on the bottom of the cup. If you make a cup your partner has to perform the dare or take off that article of clothing and if they make your cup you have to follow the same rules.

3. Flip, Slip, And Strip

All you need for this is a coin, alcohol and a good attitude. In this game, all you need to do is guess if it's heads or tails. If you get it right you don't have to do anything and if you get it wrong you have to take a shot. If you are wrong twice and you have to take off a piece of your clothing. This is a perfect game to start out the night and can be played relaxing on the couch. Couples prefer it a lot.

4. Kinky Cards

Not only is this game really fun but its entire purpose is to get you drunk and be naked with your partner. The only requirement is a sheet of paper and a deck of cards.

Now you have to label each odd number a body part of theirs and each suit an action you can do.

Every odd-numbered card is for you and the number that shows up, you have to drink that many times. So when they draw an odd numbered card you have to perform whatever action suit it is to whichever numbered body part it is and vice versa.

5. Naked Twister

It is one of the most played and a fun game. It was played in childhood and now it just got better with adults as it was improvised. The first part of the is to take off all your clothes. Yes, the improvisation. You have to re-label the spinning board to name your intimate body parts. Now your partner spins the wheel and you have to put your breasts, cheeks, butt, etc. On whichever color it tells you to. If you collapse in the meantime, you have to drink.

These 5 games will make your date night sorted!