10 Signs Of An Overprotective Boyfriend You Need To Know

Is your boyfriend an overprotective person? Does this habit make him dominating? How to find if your lover is overprotective and a pain in the relationship with his habits?

One thing is certain, he is madly in love with you and cares a lot about you and is highly concerned about your whereabouts.

But is it okay for you to answer his every query and abide by all of his advice?

There are relationships which crumble because of such acts.

There is a minute gap in between showing abundant care because of love and abundant care because of insecurity.

Boyfriends often cross this thin gap and start strangulating the life of their girlfriend.

Girls love being protected. But too much of anything is not at all a good thing.

Water can be filled to the brim but a drop more causes it to spill.

There are certain signs that boyfriends show through which you can understand that your man is overprotective.

Let's start digging deeper for the signs.

Signs Of An Overprotective Boyfriend

1. He Is Intimidating

He makes you listen to him always. It is a courtesy on your side to listen but when he keeps saying "listen to what I have to say", be certain he is trying to overpower you. He will tell you the ways in which you should plan your day and what all to do, etc. If you do not listen, he starts showing aggression and dominance and it can scare you in many ways.

2. He Eavesdrops

He spies on your conversations and your phone calls. He hides and listens to your calls with your friend. At times, he goes through your messages and your social media accounts just to see with whom you have conversations.

3. He Decides What You Wear

This tells you your boyfriend is overprotective. He starts keeping an eye on what you wear to places. And after a certain point of time, he keeps telling you to wear this and that and keeps guiding you to dress the way he wants to see you. This kills your personal space and your idea of the way you want to dress. Also, read Signs Of A Commitment-Phobic Person

4. He Makes You Think He Loves You

He tells you that he loves you. But his way of expressing is wrong. Or he doesn't know how to express for he expresses love only by being overprotective and aggressive. Even if you bring this toxic behaviour into his notice, he would call it all love and nothing else.

5. He Becomes Aggressive To What You Say

His normal reaction towards whatever you say is aggression and this shows his possessiveness and overprotective attitude taking over. Even if you talk on a lighter note, he talks back in aggression.

Also, read Do You Respect Your Partner

6. He Keeps Saying He Is Always Right

This is a very common sign of being an overprotective boyfriend. He won't ever miss an opportunity to prove he is right and makes you feel inferior. He will go beyond boundaries just to prove his point, even if doesn't add up to any value in the relationship, he still makes sure to prove in front of you.

7. Jealousy Runs Through The Veins

He is insanely jealous and keeps telling you about the love you give. He keeps on telling you about how bad you treat him even when it is not true. He compares your love with his and says you don't give the love back the way he gives.

8. He Cannot Stand You Praising Someone

Overprotective boyfriends cannot stand their lovers speaking highly of anyone. He shows dislike towards the people who belong to the high rankings on your list.

9. He Wants Your Life To Only Revolve Around Him

He makes your life impossible to live, as he wants you to revolve all the time around him, caring to all his expectations, needs and demands. He keeps texting if you are outside and wants you to be busy texting him. He doesn't care what you are doing. All he wants is you to reply quick and respond to his calls if you are out.

10. He Blames You For Everything

He keeps finding fault in everything that you do. He knowingly does this just to keep you grounded and under his command. He blames you if anyone unknown texts you or calls, or even if someone known proposes you out of nowhere. He dislikes each time you make a new friend of the opposite sex.

Also, read, Things Your Partner Should Tell Everyday

These 10 signs prove that your boyfriend is being overprotective for no reason at all, and it is high time for you to end the relationship so that you have a happier time rather than succumbing to his words and mental and physical torture.

If you have any queries regarding the problems in relationship and marriage, feel free to write to us in the comment section below. We will get back to an article based on your query.