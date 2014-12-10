Compatibility Or Chemistry: What Is More Important For A Happy Marriage?

What's more important: compatibility or chemistry? Well, most of us fall for chemistry because it is too powerful. When we find partners who are too attractive, we can never control ourselves even though our rational minds tell us to stay away from the person due to compatibility reasons. Chemistry is too powerful that it just sucks us into the wrong relationships sometimes. In fact, this is the reason why we end up in the wrong relationships. But isn't chemistry important?

So, compatibility or chemistry? Well, both are equally important. Without chemistry, there wouldn't be enough passion. And without compatibility, the relationship will not be able to stand the test of time. How to make the right decision? Well, it is not too easy even for the sanest person because chemistry is irresistible and absence of it might make even the most compatible relationship seem boring. So, we need both of them in equal proportions. Now, let us dig deeper.

What's More Important: Compatibility Or Chemistry?

If There Is Chemistry, There Would Be Passion

Every moment would be very interesting. The love making memories would turn out to be sweet memories of your life. The couple might feel as if an invisible force is pulling each other together. Though it's an illusion, they would go on to believe that they are destined.

If There Is Compatibility, Both Of You Can Get Along Well With Each Other.

The couple can go on and on talking about any random topic. They might not get bored of each other's company but that proximity can be more at an intellectual level. Even if they are sexually compatible, if there is no chemistry, they might not be able to feel the 'strong pull'. When there is chemistry, there is 'gravity' between both.

What If There Is Too Much Chemistry And No Compatibility?

Then you would be attracted to each other but soon break up. The chances of ups and downs are more if a relationship has only chemistry and zero compatibility. After a few passionate sessions, the couple might start arguing with each other over every issue if the relationship is not backed up by enough compatibility. But whenever they get into the bedroom, things might temporarily look promising as they tend to have a strong attraction between each other.

What If There Is A Lot Of Compatibilities And No Chemistry?

You must understand the roles of chemistry and compatibility in relationships. If there is a lot of compatibilities and no chemistry, then your bedroom episodes may get boring though your relationship might last longer. Of course, this may not be the case always. If the physical needs of both the partners are properly met, maybe they can still get along well as there would be compatibility to back the relationship. Though romance may lack steam if there is no chemistry at all, the couple might still be together if they don't have any major reasons to break up.

What To Look For In A Partner For Marriage?

If both compatibility and chemistry exist in your relationship, then you would be the ideal couple. This is one of the most important relationship tips you will ever need. Yes, some couples look like they are 'made for each other'. They are the lucky ones who chose partners that are compatible and ensure that they had the chemistry or the mysterious pull that bind them together for years.

Everyone has their own perspective ways to understand the deeds of compatibility or of chemistry. It varies from person to person and now that you have read the article, you would have your own perception about it. It depends on you how you feel about compatibility or chemistry. Both are equally important to my eyes. It might be different from yours. Think and analyse.

If you liked reading the article, do share it on your social media.

If you have any query about relationships and want to understand, then write to us at boldsky@oneindia.co.in

Cheers!