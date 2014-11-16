Best Ways To Boost Communication In A Relationship

Effective communication can solve most of the problems in a relationship. Share and speak out your love, concerns, emotions, joy, success and failure. Communication is the basis of every relationship. Whether verbal or non-verbal, communication is the most important part in a healthy life.

Disagreements are inevitable, but avoid physical and verbal abuse while arguing. Arguing is a human nature and is a way of showing individual personalities. Even conflicts allow you and your partner to strengthen communication.

Don’t go seriously while fighting and learn how to fight fairly to maintain a happy and cordial relationship. It's important to clear your doubts with your partner. Don’t ever assume or take things for granted. It will only create problems in having effective communication in relationships.

Good communication will avoid many problems that can occur due to misunderstandings and assumptions. Always prefer the finest ways to bridge the communication gap. Here are some ways to improve communication in a relationship.

Talk and listen

Talk to each other often. Be a good listener too. You should carefully listen before saying your viewpoint. When your partner has something to say, encourage them by listening to them. It is one of the ways to improve communication in a relationship. The main reason behind talking and listening is the way to express each other's mind and understand each other's perspective.

Be clear, honest and trustworthy

Don’t be defensive. Talk to them clearly and honestly. You should win their trust through your clear conversation. This is one of the most important ways to bridge the communication gap. It helps in getting the goodwill of your partner. Being clear and crisp is the way to communicate, while honesty helps in being true to what we say.

Spend time together

In this hectic life, ignoring children and partner will only make the relationship worse. Share your time wisely by cooking together, going out, cracking jokes and watching movies together to boost relationship. As much time you spend with your partner, you make the relationship worth it.

Show gratitude and appreciation

Gratitude and appreciation are very effective ways to improve communication in a relationship. Say thanks whenever he gives more attention towards you. Also, appreciate him/her whenever it is necessary.

Accept the difference

When there is an issue, try to think from both sides. Don’t make a statement using 'you’ and 'I’. It diffuses the situation if you admit that you are wrong and it will only lead to a better mutual understanding.

Compromise

Compromise instead of trying to win an argument. Try to find solutions that keep both of you happy. For that, an effective communication is needed. Both people can be happy by finding a proper solution.

Discover common interests

It is difficult to follow this. If there are any common interests, then that will be one of the important ways to improve communication in a relationship. Sometimes, it can be dance, cooking, movies or an adventure trip. So do it to have a good life.

Reduce external influences

Relationships become worse when there are any external influences. They might be your family or your best friend. Try to solve it between you and your partner. Don’t allow anyone else to get inside. Priority should be given to the love that you both share.

Respect each other

Learn to respect each other. All are humans, there will be negatives and positives. Stop nagging each other and bury your ego, share yourself and live happily.