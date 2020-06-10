7 Ways In Which Lack Of Personal Space Can Harm Your Relationship

1. You May Have Unnecessary Arguments When you do not have your personal space, you may feel irritated and frustrated. This is because you are not getting enough time to reduce your stress level and have a peace of mind. As a result, you may yell at even small things. This can lead to unnecessary arguments between you and your partner. You may argue with each other on any and every small issue. Instead of resolving the problems in a calm manner, you may scream at each other.

2. You May Find Your Relationship To Be A Co-Dependent One Those who don't know, a codependent relationship is the one in which either of the partners is dependent upon the other. In this relationship, even your self-worth and choices depend on that of your partner. So, when your relationship lacks personal space, either you or your partner may depend upon each other's validation. For example, if your partner doesn't allow you to have your personal space, he/she will eventually control what you are thinking, eating, wearing and even your choices. Also, he/she may always seek your validation even in small things. This can then weaken the roots of your relationship.

3. You May Find Each Other Being Stressed All The Time Due to the lack of personal space in your relationship, you may find either of you being stressed all the time. This is because your body and mind may demand some ‘me-time' to feel relaxed and do things that make you feel happy. But when you do not have your ‘me-time', you may feel tired and stressed. You may not feel refreshed and enthusiastic as always. Even if you are with your partner, you may crave to enjoy some alone time all by yourself.

4. You and Your Partner May Get Annoyed Easily Since your partner is already stressed and you are having unnecessary arguments all the time, there's a great chance that he/she may get annoyed easily. You may find your partner getting irritated on every little thing. Moreover, since either of you is not allowing the other one to have his/her ‘me-time', this can definitely lead to annoyance in both of you. Both of you may feel desperate to fix things and this is when you may take wrong steps that may annoy each one of you.

5. You May Face Various Misunderstandings If you are the one who wants to have your personal space and your partner is against it, then there's a chance that both of you may have some misunderstandings. Your partner may feel that you do not love him/her whereas you may feel that your partner no longer cares for you. Both of you may find faults in each other and may also take out your frustrations on each other. This can lead to further misunderstandings where both of you may consider each other responsible.

6. You May Not Feel Happy With Each Other It is obvious that when you are having numerous misunderstandings and arguments, you may not feel happy with each other. Your stress and agitation may also add fuel to the fire. Both of you feel that you are no longer happy in this relationship. You may feel that your partner is least concerned about you and your happiness. In fact, you may try to come up with ideas to spend some alone time with yourself, without letting your partner know about it.