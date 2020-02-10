ENGLISH

    Finding Ways To Sexually Reconnect With Your Partner? 9 Tips We Can Vouch For

    By

    If you are in a long-term relationship then certainly you and your partner have experienced waxing and waning phases of sexual desires. And no, it is not that you are having trouble in your relationship. The reasons can be illness, medication reactions, injury or even long distance. No matter what the causes are, it is important that you sexually reconnect with your partner. If you are clueless about how to bring back the lost charm in your relationship or spice up your sex life, then take a cue from us. 9 tips that may help you:

    1. Be Clear About Your Sexual Desires

    Understand that you need to be honest in the bed as well. First of all, you need to have clarity about your sexual desires and have to share it with your partner. Rather than feeling anxious and dissatisfied, you need to first understand your sexual needs. For example, whether you want to take out of the bedroom, try a new sex position or bring on some toys. Unless you are unclear about your desires, you won't be able to mend your sex life. Once you know what you want from your sex life, you can talk about the same with your partner.

    Array

    2. Figure Out The Root Cause Of The Problem

    Crisis brings opportunities. So, instead of freaking out, try to find the root cause of your problems. Sorting out little things is essential in the long run so the problems don't get piled up and become a big issue in the future. The same applies for your sex life. It is certain that if you are in a relationship if there is an unsolved emotional issue, it will take a toll on your sex life as well. Be it your busy schedule or the long-distance relationship, don't sweep the problem under the carpet. If your partner has some insecurities try to solve it before jumping on the bed. When your mind is relaxed, physical intimacy between you and your partner will increase automatically.

    Array

    3. Effective Communication Is The Key

    When you interact honestly with your partner and do not hold things back then it becomes easier to solve the issues. When you know the problem, it becomes easier to find a solution.

    You can always ask your partner if they can help you in any way. In case, your partner has some insecurities, then you can let him or her know that what matters the most is how beautifully you support each other.

    Array

    4. Discuss Each Other's Desires

    If you are talking about physical intimacy then strong bonding or friendship plays an important part in it. When you feel emotionally comfortable with your partner, it is easier to share your sexual desires with them. This will help you to know whether you and your partner are on the same page or not. Also, you need to understand that it is really bad to force your sexual desires on your partner, so make sure they are comfortable in bed. It is advisable that you find a common ground to make your sex life a happy and satisfying one.

    Array

    5. Fitness Is Important So Work On Your Body

    It is never a bad idea to work on your body to improve your sex life. This will help you to bring a positive change to your sex life. Even if you and your partner have been together for a long time, you can always think of surprising your partner, by working on your body. You can do some exercises and follow a diet to improve your sex life. Also, you need to maintain your sexual hygiene to prevent any sexually transmitted diseases.

    Array

    6. Develop An Emotional Intimacy

    Before, developing a sexual intimacy, try developing emotional intimacy. Intimacy is not only about having sex and getting and orgasm. It is also about kissing, cuddling and hugging with each other and making each other comfortable in bed. You need to make sure you and your partner are emotionally well-connected. Unless your partner isn't feeling comfortable in your relationship, you won't be able to sexually reconnect with him or her.

    Array

    7. Help Each Other In Bringing Positive Changes

    The blame game is never healthy is a relationship especially when it is about physical intimacy. So pointing fingers at your partner for your dull sex life is never a good thing. Expecting too much from your partner or considering him or her to be incompetent can be harmful to your sex life. Rather than criticising your partner, you can guide them in bed to spice up your sex life. Also, you can try different things to gain pleasure.

    Array

    8. Quality Over Quantity Always

    Don't count how much time you spend on the bed with your partner, rather check its quality. If you think that increasing the frequency of love-making sessions will fix things then you are heading in the wrong direction. Instead of increasing the frequency of having sex with your partner, think about maintaining the quality of physical intimacy you share with them. Make sure both of you are happy while engaging in physical intimacy and enjoying the act.

    Array

    9. Appreciate Your Partner Often

    If your partner is trying to do something new in order to bring back the lost spark, appreciate him and her for the same. Else your partner may feel demotivated and hence, he or she may not try to fix the things. In addition to this, compliment your partner's body and the way he or she does things to increase the intimacy.

    The most important thing that you can invest in your relationship is your time and emotions and that is tax-free absolutely. Also, there is no match for it. Therefore, you must not cut down on these two things no matter what comes in the way. Every problem can be dealt with if you and your partner are ready to put equal efforts to make your relationship more beautiful.

    Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
