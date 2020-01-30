10 Pillars Of A Strong And Happy Relationship That You Must Know

2. Mutual Respect Is Meant To Be Shown Mutual respect is not meant to be hidden but you shall leave no scope to show your partner that you respect them. Love cannot exist if you do not respect your partner and therefore, it is essential that you let them share their thoughts, opinions or ideas. Encourage them to have their own voice. When you respect each other, you grow together and acknowledge each other's importance.

3. Effective Communication Is The Key Effective communication is when you and your partner can discuss problems, challenges and find a common ground for solving the conflicts. It is not good for any relationship if a partner creates boundaries around them and not share anything with their partner, be it good or bad news. to Arguments, misunderstandings or resentments do not make a relationship strong. It is essential that you become a good listener when your partner is saying something, also understand that he or she is not your competitor, so do not mock them or make sarcastic remarks.

4. Self Care Is Not Selfish Caring for your partner is one effective way of showing how much you love your partner, but it is also important that you care about yourself. It is very simple that when you love yourself, you treat others well. Also, understand that caring is different from worrying about your partner, so give your partner their own space so that they are enough to spend enough time with themselves and have a healthy relationship with you as well.

5. Friendship Always Counts It is a good thing if friendship evolves into love. Before falling in love with your partner, you need to connect emotionally with them. If you and your partner are good friends then there is a possibility that you both share common interests, preferences and goals and love enjoying each other's company even outside your bedroom. This will help you build trust and will make your relationship strong in many ways.

6. You Both Are Different And Still Equal No two humans are the same and it is their uniqueness that makes the relationship interesting because both can learn so much from each other. The strength of a relationship is also determined by how beautifully you accept each other's flaws and avoid any sort of conflict. Also, do not compare your relationship with others and waste time over small fights What's important is that your relationship works for you and you and your partner are happy to be together with each other.

7. Be Honest And Speak Love Language Often Simply trusting your partner is not enough, you need to be honest as well in your relationship. Hiding things from your partner when you know they will not approve certain behaviour of yours, is not a good thing to do. The more you are transparent in your relationship, the stronger is your bonding with your partner. If you tend to have infidelity in your relationship, things may turn sour.

8. Humility Is A Precious Gift Humility is a sign of a strong person and forgiving someone will definitely make your relationship beautiful. There is nothing wrong in seek apology when you are at fault. This shows you are humble and value your relationship more than anything else. Also, if your partner makes a mistake, be compassionate towards them. Holding grudges can consume a lot of time and therefore, it is best to let it go.

9. Emotional Support Is Must Providing emotional support to your partner is one of the most important aspects of making your relationship strong. There can be times when your partner may go through some emotional breakdown and may feel low. In such a case, standing by your partner and providing emotional support to your partner will strengthen your relationship. This will also boost their self-esteem in times of crisis and will also make them a stronger person. If you both are there for each other always, then certainly you relationship will be a happy and healthy one.