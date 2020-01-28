11 Signs That He Is Using You To Get Over His Ex

1. He Just Had A Breakup If he started dating you right after his breakup, then this could be a sign that you are the rebound girl and he is using you to get over his ex. So, your relationship is restricted to what happens between you both beneath the sheets. There is no harm in ending a toxic relationship and finding a better partner. But if he had a sudden breakup then don't trust him blindly and think about jumping in a relationship. Give it some time and you would understand whether he is using you to get over his ex and fill the void in his life.

2. He Was In A Serious Relationship Another sign that you need to look at is whether your partner was in a serious relationship with his ex-partner? Someone who has ended a relationship that he was serious about, it is understood that this person will not start a new one immediately or get emotionally involved suddenly. In fact, the person would look for ways to fix things with his ex. But, if he is dating you in that phase, there are chances that he is not emotionally involved with you even though he makes you feel so. So, it is advisable that you keep distance and understand his true intentions.

3. He Mentions About His Ex Too Often Do you find him mentioning his ex too often? Does he digress often from the current conversations and start discussing moments spent with his ex. Well, then chances are you are in a rebound relationship. Walking out of the memories may take some time but if he is with you but constantly mentioning his ex in every conversation that you try to have with him, then it is certain that he is using you as his rebound girl.

4. He Always Blames His Ex For Everything He may put the whole blame on his ex for the breakup and present himself as the victim but reality can be entirely different. Even after spending a long time with you, he might still be stuck in his past. You may hear him saying, 'I don't think she was loyal to me' or 'she played with my feelings'.But it is essential to know if he is telling the truth or not. You can get in touch with his friends to know more about his past.

5. He Often Compares You With His Ex Nobody would like the idea of being compared with their partner's ex. But if you feel that he is trying to find the similarities between you and his ex then this could be a sign that he is using you as a rebound girl. He may compare you with his ex and would expect you to have those qualities which he loved in his ex. So, in this case, you definitely understand that you are in an unhealthy relationship.

6. He Keeps Sharing Unnecessary Posts On Social Media About Your Relationship There is no harm in posting about your relationship on social media, but if it is about making someone jealous, especially your ex-partner, then there is trouble. There is a possibility that he is not doing it out of love and wants people to know that he is dating someone.

7. He Wants To Make His Ex Feel Jealous If you have heard him saying that he wants to make his ex feel jealous, then wake up! For this, he may take you to the place, his ex visits often, just to make her feel jealous. Also, he may ask you to dress up in a way to look more attractive and appealing. You might be surprised to see his ex around and therefore, be wise enough to step out of this relationship.

8. He Is Not Emotionally Invested In The Relationship When two people are in a relationship, they invest their emotions and time in it to strengthen the bonding with their partner. But if you are the only one who puts efforts into your relationship, then it may be possible that your boyfriend is using you to get over his ex. You wouldn't find him being generous and affectionate towards you. This may be because his only intention is to fill a void in his life and not to spend life with you.

9. He Is Still In Touch With His Ex If he is still in touch with his ex through calls and texts, then this could be a sign that you are his rebound girl. He may send all those sweet and mushy messages to his ex and you as well. You may also find him meeting with his ex every now and then and stalking her on social media. Even though he may deny it when you confront him, please understand that this relationship is short-lived.

10. He Is Keen To Have Physical Relationship With You There comes a time when a couple decides to get intimate with each other. If your boyfriend is always on his toes to get physical with you and then know that he is not emotionally involved with you. It could be possible that he wants to engage only in a physical relationship and he doesn't like to have conversations with you. In such a case, you need to rethink your relationship with him.