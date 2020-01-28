Just In
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei province overnight
- Finance HDFC Shares Surge Over 1.5% After Q3FY20 Results
- Movies When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Compared Rajinikanth To Her Father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan!
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Cameras To Launch On January 29 In India
- Sports Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners set up Portsmouth 5th round FA Cup clash
- Automobiles MG ZS Electric SUV Deliveries Begin: First Vehicle Delivered To EESL
- Travel 10 Most Popular Historical Places And Sites In Karnataka
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
11 Signs That He Is Using You To Get Over His Ex
The dissolution of a romantic relationship is never easy especially when both the partners have spent a lot of time with each other. But, in a budding romance, if you find yourself in a rebound relationship, it simply spells doom for you.
Heard about friends with benefits? This is no different. Those who don't know, a rebound relationship is a relationship that starts after one's breakup and one of the partners jumps into another intimate association to get over their previous relationship. To make it short, So if you are wondering whether you are a rebound girl, then the below-mentioned points would help you to understand your situation and come out of an unhealthy relationship.
Also read: Planning To Get In A Rebound Relationship? Here Are The Things You Should Know About It
1. He Just Had A Breakup
If he started dating you right after his breakup, then this could be a sign that you are the rebound girl and he is using you to get over his ex. So, your relationship is restricted to what happens between you both beneath the sheets. There is no harm in ending a toxic relationship and finding a better partner. But if he had a sudden breakup then don't trust him blindly and think about jumping in a relationship. Give it some time and you would understand whether he is using you to get over his ex and fill the void in his life.
2. He Was In A Serious Relationship
Another sign that you need to look at is whether your partner was in a serious relationship with his ex-partner? Someone who has ended a relationship that he was serious about, it is understood that this person will not start a new one immediately or get emotionally involved suddenly. In fact, the person would look for ways to fix things with his ex. But, if he is dating you in that phase, there are chances that he is not emotionally involved with you even though he makes you feel so. So, it is advisable that you keep distance and understand his true intentions.
3. He Mentions About His Ex Too Often
Do you find him mentioning his ex too often? Does he digress often from the current conversations and start discussing moments spent with his ex. Well, then chances are you are in a rebound relationship. Walking out of the memories may take some time but if he is with you but constantly mentioning his ex in every conversation that you try to have with him, then it is certain that he is using you as his rebound girl.
4. He Always Blames His Ex For Everything
He may put the whole blame on his ex for the breakup and present himself as the victim but reality can be entirely different. Even after spending a long time with you, he might still be stuck in his past. You may hear him saying, 'I don't think she was loyal to me' or 'she played with my feelings'.But it is essential to know if he is telling the truth or not. You can get in touch with his friends to know more about his past.
5. He Often Compares You With His Ex
Nobody would like the idea of being compared with their partner's ex. But if you feel that he is trying to find the similarities between you and his ex then this could be a sign that he is using you as a rebound girl. He may compare you with his ex and would expect you to have those qualities which he loved in his ex. So, in this case, you definitely understand that you are in an unhealthy relationship.
6. He Keeps Sharing Unnecessary Posts On Social Media About Your Relationship
There is no harm in posting about your relationship on social media, but if it is about making someone jealous, especially your ex-partner, then there is trouble. There is a possibility that he is not doing it out of love and wants people to know that he is dating someone.
7. He Wants To Make His Ex Feel Jealous
If you have heard him saying that he wants to make his ex feel jealous, then wake up! For this, he may take you to the place, his ex visits often, just to make her feel jealous. Also, he may ask you to dress up in a way to look more attractive and appealing. You might be surprised to see his ex around and therefore, be wise enough to step out of this relationship.
8. He Is Not Emotionally Invested In The Relationship
When two people are in a relationship, they invest their emotions and time in it to strengthen the bonding with their partner. But if you are the only one who puts efforts into your relationship, then it may be possible that your boyfriend is using you to get over his ex. You wouldn't find him being generous and affectionate towards you. This may be because his only intention is to fill a void in his life and not to spend life with you.
9. He Is Still In Touch With His Ex
If he is still in touch with his ex through calls and texts, then this could be a sign that you are his rebound girl. He may send all those sweet and mushy messages to his ex and you as well. You may also find him meeting with his ex every now and then and stalking her on social media. Even though he may deny it when you confront him, please understand that this relationship is short-lived.
10. He Is Keen To Have Physical Relationship With You
There comes a time when a couple decides to get intimate with each other. If your boyfriend is always on his toes to get physical with you and then know that he is not emotionally involved with you. It could be possible that he wants to engage only in a physical relationship and he doesn't like to have conversations with you. In such a case, you need to rethink your relationship with him.
11. He Doesn’t Picture You In His Future
He will be sceptical about making any sort of commitment, will come up with excuses. The moment you come up with a plan to be together with each other, he simply ignores it.
Also read: Exclusive: Signs That You Are Dating A F**kboy, Let's Hear It From Women!
Are these reasons not strong enough to convince you that you are in an unhealthy relationship and you need to step out of it quickly?